Mortal Remains Of Two Rajasthan Soldiers Killed In Doda Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir Reach Home

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

Updated : Jul 17, 2024, 7:42 PM IST

The mortal remains of Ajay Singh and Bijendra Singh of Jhunjhunu district, who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Desa of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir were first airlifted to Jaipur airport where top leaders from the government and opposition paid tribute to them by laying wreaths. The mortal remains of the fallen soldiers were then taken to their native villages for cremation.

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The bodies of Ajay Singh and Bijendra Singh of Jhunjhunu district, who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Desa of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, reached their hometown Jaipur in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The mortal remains were first brought to the Jaipur airport where Rajasthan Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Avinash Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie and Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara paid tribute to the bodies of both the soldiers by offering wreaths on them.

After the wreath laying at the airport, the bodies were later taken to their native villages in Jhunjhunu district by road for cremation. Bijendra Singh was from Dumoni Kalan village of Jhunjhunu district while Ajay Singh was from Bhaisavata village.

Bijendra and Singh were among four security personnel martyred in the terrorist attack during a search operation in Desa forest area of Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir on Monday.

Slain soldier Bijendra Singh is survived by his wife and two sons. Bijendra Singh was expected by the family to come home five days ago for leave. But due to the increase in terrorist attacks, his leave was canceled. Slain Sepoy Ajay Singh got married three years ago. He too was scheduled to come home on leave on July 18.

Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar said that the whole country is proud of the martyrs adding the army will give a “befitting reply to the cowardly act of the terrorists”. Minister Avinash Gehlot said that “no amount of condemnation of such incidents would be enough”. “We are proud of the bravery of the martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of Maa Bharti,” he said.

Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara said that the “soldiers of Veer Bhoomi have sacrificed their lives to protect the country”. “We are proud of them. The government should take concrete steps so that such terrorist incidents do not happen again,” he said. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie said that the soldiers fought the terrorists bravely and did not even care about their lives. Demanding strict action from the government against terrorism, he said that we all have to collectively fight against terrorism.

