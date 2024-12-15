ETV Bharat / state

Mortal Remains Of Congress Stalwart EVKS Elangovan Cremated With Full State Honours

Chennai: Veteran Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan was laid to rest with full state honours at a crematorium at Mugalivakkam here on Sunday evening.

The 76-year-old politician passed away on December 14 at around 10:12 am after suffering nearly a month due to age-related problems. He was admitted to a famous private hospital in Manapakkam for treatment.

Many political party leaders have been expressing their condolences on his demise. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvapperundhakai, state Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, MPs Jyothimani, Vasantha Kumar, and several others participated in the funeral. DMK ministers and many Alliance party leaders also participated.