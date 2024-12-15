ETV Bharat / state

Mortal Remains Of Congress Stalwart EVKS Elangovan Cremated With Full State Honours

The body of the late senior Congress leader and former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan was cremated with full state honours in Chennai on Sunday evening.

Mortal Remains Of Congress Stalwart EVKS Elangovan Cremated With Full State Honours
Last rites of former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Chennai: Veteran Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan was laid to rest with full state honours at a crematorium at Mugalivakkam here on Sunday evening.

The 76-year-old politician passed away on December 14 at around 10:12 am after suffering nearly a month due to age-related problems. He was admitted to a famous private hospital in Manapakkam for treatment.

Many political party leaders have been expressing their condolences on his demise. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvapperundhakai, state Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, MPs Jyothimani, Vasantha Kumar, and several others participated in the funeral. DMK ministers and many Alliance party leaders also participated.

Previously, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid tribute to the late politician at his residence. The former union minister was survived by his wife and son. At the time of his demise, he represented the Erode (East) constituency, previously held by his late son, E. Thirumahan Everaa.

Elangovan was a tall leader in Tamil Nadu politics and the son of EVK Sampath, a founding member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Elangovan served as the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president twice, first from 2000 to 2002 and later from 2014 to 2016. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. EVKS Elangovan, EX-Congress State Chief, Erode East MLA, Passes Away In Chennai
  2. TN Bypoll: Cong wins big on DMK's shoulders

Chennai: Veteran Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan was laid to rest with full state honours at a crematorium at Mugalivakkam here on Sunday evening.

The 76-year-old politician passed away on December 14 at around 10:12 am after suffering nearly a month due to age-related problems. He was admitted to a famous private hospital in Manapakkam for treatment.

Many political party leaders have been expressing their condolences on his demise. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvapperundhakai, state Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, MPs Jyothimani, Vasantha Kumar, and several others participated in the funeral. DMK ministers and many Alliance party leaders also participated.

Previously, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid tribute to the late politician at his residence. The former union minister was survived by his wife and son. At the time of his demise, he represented the Erode (East) constituency, previously held by his late son, E. Thirumahan Everaa.

Elangovan was a tall leader in Tamil Nadu politics and the son of EVK Sampath, a founding member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Elangovan served as the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president twice, first from 2000 to 2002 and later from 2014 to 2016. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. EVKS Elangovan, EX-Congress State Chief, Erode East MLA, Passes Away In Chennai
  2. TN Bypoll: Cong wins big on DMK's shoulders

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONGRESS STALWART EVKS ELANGOVANEVKS ELANGOVAN PASSES AWAYEVKS ELANGOVAN CREMATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.