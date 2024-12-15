Mortal Remains Of Congress Stalwart EVKS Elangovan Cremated With Full State Honours

Chennai: Veteran Congress leader and Erode East MLA EVKS Elangovan was laid to rest with full state honours at a crematorium at Mugalivakkam here on Sunday evening.
The 76-year-old politician passed away on December 14 at around 10:12 am after suffering nearly a month due to age-related problems. He was admitted to a famous private hospital in Manapakkam for treatment.
Many political party leaders have been expressing their condolences on his demise. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvapperundhakai, state Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, MPs Jyothimani, Vasantha Kumar, and several others participated in the funeral. DMK ministers and many Alliance party leaders also participated.
Previously, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid tribute to the late politician at his residence. The former union minister was survived by his wife and son. At the time of his demise, he represented the Erode (East) constituency, previously held by his late son, E. Thirumahan Everaa.
Elangovan was a tall leader in Tamil Nadu politics and the son of EVK Sampath, a founding member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Elangovan served as the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president twice, first from 2000 to 2002 and later from 2014 to 2016. (With Agency Inputs)
