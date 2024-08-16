ETV Bharat / state

Morphed Pictures Of Three Female Students At Reputed Maharashtra School Circulated On Social Media; Three Detained

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 5:38 PM IST

Nilesh Jagdale, Senior Police Inspector of Hadapsar Police Station said that the case was registered after the mother of one of the three victimized students lodged a complaint at the police station in this regard. Following the complaint, police have detained three suspects in the case while further investigation is underway.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Pune (Maharashtra): Police have registered a case after morphed pictures of three female students of a reputed school in Maharashtra's Pune were circulated by their friends on social media, a police official said. Police have detained three suspects in the case.

It is learnt that the case has been registered in Hadapsar police station after the mother of one of the victims lodged a complaint in this regard. The victims are studying in class 10 and their morphed pictures went viral on social media recently which were noticed by a teacher, who, in turn, alerted the parents of the female students.

Nilesh Jagdale, Senior Police Inspector of Hadapsar Police Station, said that the incident took place between June 16 and June 30 at a reputed school in Pune's Hadapsar area. The victimized students and the two detained students study in class 10 and are friends among each other, Jagdale said. When a teacher of the school came across the morphed pictures, she called the victims' family and informed them about it, he added. The mother of one of the three victimized students, whose photo went viral, filed a complaint with the police in this regard.

The police officer said that a case has been registered at the Hadapsar police station in connection with viral photos of three female students studying in class 10. Hadapsar police has detained these suspected accused. Deputy Commissioner of Police R Raja told ETV Bharat that the detained suspects were being produced in the Juvenile Court on Friday.

