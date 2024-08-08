ETV Bharat / state

Morning Walker, Cattle Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba (Chhattisgarh): A wild elephant, separated from its herd, trampled to death a 55-year-old woman and five cattle in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Thursday morning, officials said.

The elephant had strayed into the residential areas of ​​Hardibazaar, located adjacent to South Eastern Coalfields Limited's (SECL) Dipka and Kusmunda coal mines. Villagers had seen the jumbo roaming on the streets in Haribazaar area at around 5:30 am today.

Gayatri Rathore (55) was out on a morning walk when the elephant attacked her near the market of Raliya village. Her family members shifted her to a hospital in a critical condition but she died during treatment.

Later, the jumbo trampled five cattle to death in Khodri village.

On information that the elephant was seen heading towards Naraibodh village, a team of forest personnel reached the spot and efforts are on to drive away the jumbo from the populated area.