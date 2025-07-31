ETV Bharat / state

MP Rains: Morena and Guna Districts Grapple With Severe Flooding as Rivers Swell Beyond Danger Marks

Morena/Guna: Continuous heavy rainfall in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh has led to a critical flood situation in Morena and Guna districts, with the Chambal River flowing four meters above its danger mark at 142 meters. Two casualties have been reported in Guna district.

Morena District Collector Ankit Asthana visited affected villages, including Bilpur and Kuthiyana, assuring residents of assistance.

Officials said 119 families from several villages in Ambah tehsil, including Majra Gher, Malhan Ka Pura, Kanchan Ka Pura, Chhaikuriyan Ka Pura (Bilpur), and Majra Ramprakash Ka Pura (Kuthiyana), have been safely evacuated. They have been relocated to relatives' homes, Panchayat Bhawan Bilpur, Mahadev Temple Aisah, and Secondary School Kuthiyana.

Officials visit flood affected villages in Morena (ETV Bharat)

Morena Additional District Magistrate (ADM) C B Prasad stated that 365 people from flood-affected areas have been moved to safe relief camps. “64 relief camps have been established, with three already operational and accommodating 310 people. Rescue operations are underway at five locations, and 6 culverts have been closed to traffic,” said Prasad.

The rising water has completely submerged the old bridge at Rajghat.

Authorities evacuated Bhanpur village and deployed security personnel.

Nishant Pujari remains trapped at Chamad Mata temple, with villagers' attempts to rescue him are ongoing.

Many villages in Ambah, including Bilpur, Kuthiyana, Malhan Ka Pura, Kachan Pura, and Chhaikuriyan Ka Pura, have been completely isolated.

Rescue teams (ETV Bharat)

Ramprasad Ka Pura of Kuthiyana in Morena district said the village saw overnight flooding, causing chaos and stranding villagers who are now facing acute shortages of food and water.

A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescued three pregnant women in severe pain from the flooded Karjauni village (Jhundpura outpost) by boat and transported them safely to the hospital.

In Devgarh, the police successfully evacuated villagers amidst heavy rain and strong currents.

The Morena district administration has successfully moved 435 people to safe locations and rescued an additional 310 villagers, relocating them to safe homes or relatives.

Impending threat of Rivers

The Chambal River's escalating water levels pose a threat to 91 villages in the district if they rise further.