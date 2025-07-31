MP Rains: Morena and Guna Districts Grapple With Severe Flooding as Rivers Swell Beyond Danger Marks

Morena/Guna: Continuous heavy rainfall in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh has led to a critical flood situation in Morena and Guna districts, with the Chambal River flowing four meters above its danger mark at 142 meters. Two casualties have been reported in Guna district.
Morena District Collector Ankit Asthana visited affected villages, including Bilpur and Kuthiyana, assuring residents of assistance.
Officials said 119 families from several villages in Ambah tehsil, including Majra Gher, Malhan Ka Pura, Kanchan Ka Pura, Chhaikuriyan Ka Pura (Bilpur), and Majra Ramprakash Ka Pura (Kuthiyana), have been safely evacuated. They have been relocated to relatives' homes, Panchayat Bhawan Bilpur, Mahadev Temple Aisah, and Secondary School Kuthiyana.
Morena Additional District Magistrate (ADM) C B Prasad stated that 365 people from flood-affected areas have been moved to safe relief camps. “64 relief camps have been established, with three already operational and accommodating 310 people. Rescue operations are underway at five locations, and 6 culverts have been closed to traffic,” said Prasad.
The rising water has completely submerged the old bridge at Rajghat.
Authorities evacuated Bhanpur village and deployed security personnel.
Nishant Pujari remains trapped at Chamad Mata temple, with villagers' attempts to rescue him are ongoing.
Many villages in Ambah, including Bilpur, Kuthiyana, Malhan Ka Pura, Kachan Pura, and Chhaikuriyan Ka Pura, have been completely isolated.
Ramprasad Ka Pura of Kuthiyana in Morena district said the village saw overnight flooding, causing chaos and stranding villagers who are now facing acute shortages of food and water.
A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rescued three pregnant women in severe pain from the flooded Karjauni village (Jhundpura outpost) by boat and transported them safely to the hospital.
In Devgarh, the police successfully evacuated villagers amidst heavy rain and strong currents.
The Morena district administration has successfully moved 435 people to safe locations and rescued an additional 310 villagers, relocating them to safe homes or relatives.
Impending threat of Rivers
The Chambal River's escalating water levels pose a threat to 91 villages in the district if they rise further.
The opening of six gates of Pagara Dam due to continuous rain in Jaura-Pahargarh and Sumavali areas has caused a surge in the Asan river.
Eight villages in the Ghuraiyabasai Panchayat are reportedly isolated due to rise in water level in surrounding water streams.
The road to Lohgarh village is also closed, and millet crops in fields are submerged.
In Rampurkalan, roads to 30 villages have been cut off due to rising levels in Kwari, Son, and Bansuri rivers. The bridge at Jarauli Ghat in Rampurkalan is submerged, isolating the area from other panchayats.
The causeway outside Bated village (Kwari river) has cut off 12 villages, including Bated, Banga, and Jaunsil.
Similarly, the Bansuri river's causeway between Berkhera-Gathiyana has closed roads to 10 villages, including Berkhera and Singarde Khalsa.
Guna District
Guna city is mostly inundated. The Cantt area and New City Colony are severely impacted, with houses submerged and residents forced onto rooftops.
Rescue teams have evacuated trapped individuals from New City Colony and Cantt.
The 70-year-old Kalora dam in Fatehgarh has been damaged, causing panic in nearby villages. Repair efforts are hampered by continuous rain.
The district hospital has been flooded causing distress to patients and staff.
Many villages are cut off from Guna headquarters. The Kudka river bridge in Bamorri has been damaged, severing direct contact between Fatehgarh and Padon.
Jhagar and Bhaunra rivers are in spate, closing main roads to Rajasthan.
The Laharghat Sindh river is flowing above the danger mark. The Guna-Kota road is closed due to broken bridges.
The army, NDRF, and SDRF personnel are deployed. A three-day school holiday has been declared by the government.
Guna District Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal is overseeing rescue measures.
Union Minister and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured all possible assistance to the district, reviewing the situation with officials and urging local BJP leaders to aid relief efforts.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is closely monitoring the state's flood crisis and has requested helicopter support from the Ministry of Defence.
