New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at women empowerment, Delhi Police has decided to put women policemen on the posts of beat officers. Till now, mostly male policemen have been put on the post of a beat officer.

Delhi Police Special Commissioner Law and Order Ravindra Singh Yadav said that women were not behind men. In a bid to promote women empowerment, Delhi Police is now going to make women policemen beat officers as well, he said.

More Women Cops Of Delhi Police To Be Made Beat Officers (ETV Bharat)

"Women policemen of Delhi Police are no less than anyone, this confidence is inside them. We also have full faith that women beat officers will also do better work," Yadav said. He said that till now women officers were deployed on only a few beats. But now at least 5 beat in-charge women policemen will be made in every police station of Delhi, added Yadav.

In the policing system, the police station jurisdiction is divided into different areas or beats, which are then headed by the respective beat officers. The beat officer keeps an eye on every activity in the area. He/she is also responsible for preventing criminal incidents in the area. Beat officer plays an important role in the policing system.

A Beat officer plays an important role in maintaining law and order by coordinating with citizens. A Beat constable plays an important role in preventing street crime and organized crime.