More Wings To Travel Plans Of NCR Flyers: Flights To Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata Started At Hindon Airport: Check Ticket Prices

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a pleasing development for flyers in the National Capital Region (NCR), authorities started regular flight operations at Ghaziabad's Hindon Civil Terminal to Goa, Bengaluru and Kolkata from March 1, 2025.

The first Air India Express flight to Goa departed at 10:40 am as Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu and Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg inaugurated the first flight on the new route at Hindon Civil Terminal. Sadar MLA Sanjeev Sharma, Loni MLA Nandkishore Gurjar and Muradnagar MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi were present on the occasion.

Flights To Bengaluru, Goa, Kolkata Started At Hindon Airport: Check Ticket Prices (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Union Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu said that efforts will be made by the ministry to start flights to Lucknow, Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh soon.

“Our effort will be to start services from Hindon Civil Terminal for big cities of the country. Till now, flights were being operated from Hindon Civil Terminal by Fly Big and Star Air. Both the airlines were operating 19, 40 and 70 seater aircraft,” Naidu said.

Naidu said that for now, 180-seater aircraft will be operated by Air India Express adding the high seat capacity will help in keeping the ticket prices in check.

Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg said that after flight operations on three major cities today, “it is expected that the situation will change from today and the flights will no longer be canceled”. About 70 passengers have flown in the first flight that started for Goa, he said.

Presently, flights are being operated from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport to Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Kishangarh and Nanded. From March 1, 2025, flights will be operated for Goa, Bengaluru and Kolkata on a daily basis.

Hindon Civil Terminal (ETV Bharat)

Ticket Prices

According to officials, to travel from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport to Kolkata, one will have to pay a fare of around Rs 5300. To travel from Hindon to Bangalore, the ticket price will be around Rs 5000 while from Hindon terminal to Goa, it will be around Rs 5500. The fare of flights is based on the airline dynamic pricing model, which varies according to demand and time.

Recently, Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg had said in a statement that continuous efforts were being made to start flights from Hindon Civil Terminal to major cities of the country. Garg had also paid a courtesy visit to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu in this regard.