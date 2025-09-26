ETV Bharat / state

More Tourist Sites Reopen In Jammu And Kashmir After Review At Top Security Huddle

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the at the Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting in Srinagar Raj Bhawan. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Twelve more tourist destinations were reopened for visitors in Jammu and Kashmir after remaining closed for the last five months.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the reopening of these sites in Jammu and Kashmir after a security review at the Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting in Srinagar Raj Bhawan on Friday. The meeting was attended by police, army, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies gathered to review and chalk out a security strategy.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, 48 tourist destinations were closed across Jammu and Kashmir. But 16 sites among them were opened in June by the authorities after a security audit.

“After a thorough security review and discussion in today's UHQ Meeting, I have ordered the reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures,” announced Sinha.

The sites will reopen on September 29. They include Pahalgam's Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, and Kaman Post in Kashmir. In Jammu, the places are Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, Shiv Cave in Salal and Reasi.

Five months after the Pahalgam attack, Kashmir’s tourism industry is struggling to recover, with dismal tourist influx causing economic losses to the hospitality sector and allied sectors.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who had launched promotional campaigns outside the Union Territory, had sought the opening of closed tourist destinations.

The government is trying to tap into the upcoming Pooja and Diwali festivals to woo tourists to the region, and the opening of more destinations is expected to send out a positive signal to tourists.

President Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, Farooq Kuthoo, welcomed the move but demanded the reopening of all the closed destinations.

He said there are "insignificant" tourist bookings and inquiries amid the arrival of autumn, when the Valley would be bustling with visitors.