Gurugram Police Bust Rs 61.65 Crore Cyber Fraud; Minor Among 53 Arrested

Gurugram Police have exposed a nationwide cyber fraud network involving over ₹61.65 crore. A total of 53 individuals, including one minor, have been arrested.

Gurugram Police Bust ₹61.65 Crore Cyber Fraud, 53 Arrested Including a Minor
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 12:12 PM IST

Gurugram: The Gurugram Police have exposed a nationwide scam amounting to ₹61.65 crore and arrested 53 accused individuals, including one minor.

According to police, an investigation of 26 mobile phones and 3 SIM cards seized from the accused, conducted via the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), revealed that the accused were linked to 12,607 complaints and 502 FIRs filed across the country, all related to cyber frauds totalling nearly ₹61.65 crore. Of these, 28 cases were registered in Haryana, including 5 in Cyber Police Station (East), 2 in Cyber Police Station (West), Gurugram, and 1 in Cyber Police Station, Manesar.

During the investigation, the police seized ₹15.36 lakh in cash, 26 mobile phones, 5 laptops, 3 SIM cards, 1 ATM card, and 1 chequebook from the accused. Police spokesperson Sandeep revealed that the investigation found the accused used fake social media profiles to run sextortion scams, investment frauds, and FedEx scams by impersonating officials.

These methods were used to deceive victims and extort money across India. Police teams from Gurugram’s cybercrime stations successfully arrested 53 cyber fraudsters, including one minor, in separate cases of cyber fraud.

