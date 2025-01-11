More Than 60 Persons Sexually Abused Minor Girl Over 5 Years In Kerala's Pathanamthitta; 6 Arrested

Pathanamthitta: In a shocking revelation, an 18-year-old sportswoman in Pathanamthitta on Friday alleged that she was raped by more than 60 persons over five years when she was a minor. Police have arrested six persons following the complaint.

The issue came to light during counselling conducted by the Child Welfare Committee, after the victim's teachers at an educational institution informed the panel about noticeable changes in her behaviour. The statement received by the CWC was directly handed over to the Pathanamthitta Superintendent of Police.

Preliminary investigations by the police have identified at least 62 potential perpetrators. Based on the finding, the Elavumthitta police have registered a case against 40 individuals under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to police, coaches, athletes and classmates were among those who exploited the girl.

The police have registered arrested six persons for raping the girl at various locations when she was a minor. The arrested have been identified as Subin (24), S. Sandeep (30), V.K. Vineeth (30), K. Anandu (21), and Srini, alias S. Sudhi Srini (24), all natives of Chenneerkkara. Of them, Sudhi is also accused in another case of abusing a minor.

According to the police, women officers were in the process of recording the victim's statement and gathering more information. A special team has been formed to investigate the complaint. FIRs are being registered at various police stations in Pathanamthitta district.