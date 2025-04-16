ETV Bharat / state

More Than 4,000 Pirated NCERT Books Seized In Delhi; One Arrested

The pirated NCERT books were seized following a raid at a shop in Outer North Delhi's Samaypur Badli.

The pirated NCERT books were seized following a raid at a shop in Outer North Delhi's Samaypur Badli.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : April 16, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Police has seized more than 4,000 pirated NCERT textbooks from Samaypur Badli in outer-north Delhi following a raid, and arrested one person in connection with the case, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Arvind Gupta (33), a resident of Sector 16 in Rohini, who allegedly purchased pirated books from multiple sources for resale in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

Police arrested Gupta on April 12 following a raid at a shop in Samaypur Badli based on a tip-off that pirated books were stored and sold in the area, the officer said.

“A total of 4,091 pirated NCERT books of different classes were seized. The accused stored and sold counterfeit books sourced from different printing presses in Delhi and nearby states," he said. Gupta has been booked under Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act, the officer added.

During interrogation, Gupta admitted to purchasing pirated books from multiple sources for resale in Delhi. A probe is underway to identify the supply chain and other persons involved in the racket, police said.

