More Than 4,000 Pirated NCERT Books Seized In Delhi; One Arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police has seized more than 4,000 pirated NCERT textbooks from Samaypur Badli in outer-north Delhi following a raid, and arrested one person in connection with the case, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Arvind Gupta (33), a resident of Sector 16 in Rohini, who allegedly purchased pirated books from multiple sources for resale in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

Police arrested Gupta on April 12 following a raid at a shop in Samaypur Badli based on a tip-off that pirated books were stored and sold in the area, the officer said.