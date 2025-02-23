Over 40 Injured As Pick-Up Van Overturns In Chhatisgarh's Janjgir Champa

Janjgir Champa: Over 40 people were injured after a pick-up van carrying them overturned on NH-49 near Pendri village in Janjgir Champa.

The vehicle was enroute from Pakaria village to Madwarani Mata temple in Korba district when it lost control and overturned on the highway. Several of the injured who include women and children are stated to have suffered critical injuries. They were rushed to the district hospital at Janjgir Champa by police with the help of locals. Police said several of the passengers suffered injuries on their hands and legs. Locals said the van was carrying more passengers than mandated and dragged on for around 10 metre after it overturned.

Road mishaps have emerged as a major cause of concern in Chhattisgarh. A few days back, the driver of a truck was killed after a trailer hit his vehicle on NH-59 at Arang in Raipur on Sunday. The collision was so severe that both the vehicles caught fire immediately. The deceased was identified as Nishan Singh (26) of Tarn Taran in Punjab. It is reported that the mishap occurred as one of the the tyres of the truck burst and both Nishan and his helper got down to fix it. During this time, a coal-laden trailer rammed into the truck. Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot. The fire in both the vehicles was doused. Police are investigating the matter. Traffic on the highway was restored after the vehicles were removed from the road.