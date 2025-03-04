About 32,474 Posts 'Vacant' In Different Departments Of Jammu And Kashmir Government

Jammu: With the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir on the rise, nearly 32,474 posts are lying vacant in different departments of the Jammu and Kashmir government Home Department, which is under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Out of the 32474 posts, only 3,727 posts have been referred to the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission and Service Selection Board since October 16, 2024, when popular government came into being in this union territory.

In a written reply to a question raised by MLA Handwara Sajad Gani Lone, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who is also Minister incharge for General Administration Department (GAD), informed that a total of 2503 gazetted posts are lying vacant in various departments under J&K government, 19214 non gazetted posts are lying vacant whereas 10757 multi tasking staff posts are also vacant.

"Since October 16, 2024, the government has referred 738 gazetted posts to PSC, which include 594 posts in the school education department. The government has referred 1754 non-gazetted posts to SSB, which include 660 posts of the health and medical education department, 292 posts of the power development department, 287 posts of the Jal Shakti department, 150 posts of the public works department and some posts of other departments have also been referred. The government has also referred 1235 MTS posts for recruitment, which has a major share of Sheep and Animal Husbandry departments," the reply says.