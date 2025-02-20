ETV Bharat / state

Over 200 Trucks Disappeared From Bihar: SIT Formed To Investigate The Case

Muzaffarpur: Over 200 trucks were allegedly stolen by a gang of robbers following which the DIG of Tiruhat Range Chandan Kushawaha has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, police said.

The SIT comprises ASP and SPs of four districts and the DIG has directed the SIT to solve the case on a priority, a senior police official said. It is understood that the Chhattisgarh Police had made a big revelation in 2022.

At least 80 cases have been registered in various police stations in Bihar including Sadar Police Station, Kudani Police Station, Maniyari Police Station and Saraya Police Station. Cases were also lodged in the Sitamadhi and Vaishali districts. The Police had apprehended members of a gang of robbers. It was revealed by Chhattisgarh Police that the gang had stolen trucks from Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra apart from Bihar. The Raipur Police had exposed the gang.

A complaint was filed with the Raipur Police by Anuj Kumar Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh in 2022. Singh said that he was in the business of transport. "On October 15, 2022, my truck was rented to one Narendra Singh for Rs 80,000 but his associate halted the truck in Raipur," Singh said in his complaint to the police.

According to the police complaint, Anuj's associate claimed that the truck was taken to the Bhanpuri area in Raipur and it would be sold there. "When my associate asked the truck driver to show papers of the vehicle, he could not show any," police said.

Anuj said that he contacted Raipur Police on 16 November 2022. "When I visited the place, I could not identify by truck. There were changes made to my truck and its number plate was changed. There was an effort made to change the chassis. Upon investigation, police found that the truck was stolen," Anuj claimed.