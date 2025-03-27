Problem Of Plenty: More Than 10,000 Inmates Stuck In 57 Overcrowded Kerala Prisons

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's prisons are facing a problem of plenty as the number of inmates in the state's prisons continues to rise sharply. The state's 57 prisons, tailor-made to accommodate a maximum of 7,200 prisoners, are now forced to shelter 10,593 inmates. This startling 40% increase in the prison population over the last five years highlights a growing challenge for prison officials and the state government.

A growing incarceration rate

The latest official figures accessed by ETV Bharat show that Kerala's prisons house 10,340 male prisoners and 252 female prisoners. Notably, the number of female prisoners is increasing every year, contributing to the overall surge in the state's prison population. The worrying trend is that many of these inmates are below the age of 30, with a significant number accused of drug-related offences, particularly related to cannabis and other narcotics cases.

A closer look at the types of prisoners reveals a concerning pattern: the majority are either remand prisoners or individuals awaiting trial, rather than those who have already been sentenced. This indicates that the pressure on the prison system is not only from convicted criminals but also from an increasing backlog of legal cases, especially those related to drug offences and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act violations.

The fallout of strict laws

Kerala's surge in the number of prisoners is closely tied to a rise in certain types of crime, particularly those involving drugs and child sexual offences. Officials point to the stricter provisions in drug-related cases and the POCSO Act, which make it harder for accused individuals to obtain bail. As a result, more people are held in custody for longer periods while awaiting trial, further exacerbating the strain on the prison system.

The state’s growing prison population also reflects the wider trend of increasing criminal cases. As authorities intensify their efforts to combat the drug menace and protect children from sexual exploitation, the consequences are beginning to manifest in overcrowded prisons.

The economic burden

With the surge in prisoner numbers, the financial burden on the state has also escalated. The cost of feeding prisoners has significantly increased, with Rs 28.5 crore allocated for prison food in the 2023-24 fiscal year. However, due to the rising number of inmates, the budget had to be adjusted with an additional Rs 2.4 crore to meet the growing demand for food. Despite these efforts, resources remain stretched thin, and the quality of life for prisoners, including their access to basic needs, has become a major concern.

A typical prisoner receives 200 grams of rice for both lunch and dinner, but with the rising costs of food, prison officials are grappling with how to meet the nutritional requirements of a growing inmate population. At the same time, the state government has had to reduce spending on other prison programmes due to ongoing financial constraints. This poses a dilemma for the government, as it must balance the fiscal challenges with the basic responsibilities of prisoner welfare and security.

A call for reforms and solutions

The rapidly expanding prison population in Kerala signals the need for urgent reforms in both the criminal justice system and the state's approach to managing its prisons. While the government continues to grapple with the rising costs and overcrowding, it is clear that more comprehensive solutions are required to address the root causes of crime, particularly in the areas of drug use and child protection.

As Kerala faces an uncertain future with its prison system stretched beyond capacity, there is a call for policymakers and officials must work together to find sustainable solutions that reduce overcrowding, ease the strain on resources, and ensure the fair and humane treatment of those incarcerated.