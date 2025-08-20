IMD Predicts More Rains In Telangana In Coming Days

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Telangana and thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places across the state.

In the latest weather bulletin issued here, the Hyderabad Centre of the Meteorological Department said that heavy rainfall at isolated places Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial districts were likely till 0830 hrs on August 21. The Met centre further forecast thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds at speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places across the state till August 25.

Heavy Rains In Telangana

Telangana is currently witnessing heavy rains, which have triggered landslides at many places and inundated crop fields besides disrupting vehicular traffic.

People wade on a flooded road in Telangana (ETV Bharat)

According to a meteorological department official, from Monday to Tuesday morning, Eturunagaram in Mulugu district recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 17 cm, followed by Venkatapuram with 15 cm, Wankidi (Asifabad) 12 cm, Tadwai (Mulugu) 11 cm, and Mancherial 10 cm.

Roads cut off, transport hit

The flooding triggered by heavy rains has severely disrupted transport bringing inter-state traffic between Telangana and Chhattisgarh to a halt after floodwaters reached Regumakugandi on NH-163 near Tekulagudem in Vajedu mandal of Mulugu district. Likewise, traffic between Telangana and Maharashtra was suspended as waters overflowed the Godavari interstate bridge at Kandakurthi in Renjal mandal of Nizamabad district.

Rising waters of Kakivagu washed away the road near a bridge in Timmanagar and Khambapur-Godmegaon, cutting off traffic to nearby villages. A Mission Bhagiratha pipeline was also washed away, disrupting drinking water supply.

A man carries children in a makeshift boat amid a flood-like situation in Telangana (ETV Bharat)

The heavy rains have hit agriculture as well with thousands of acres of soybean, sugarcane, cotton, and vegetable crops submerged on the banks of the Manjeera and Godavari rivers. The Upper Maneru reservoir at Narmala in Gambhiraopet mandal, Rajanna Sircilla district, is overflowing. In Kamareddy district’s Pitlam mandal, cotton, soybean, and paddy fields were inundated.

The severe low-pressure system in the northwest Bay of Bengal, which intensified into a depression and crossed the south Odisha coast on Tuesday morning, has now weakened, the Meteorological Department said.