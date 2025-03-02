More People Took Holy Dip Than Voted In Lok Sabha Polls: Sudhanshu Trivedi Hits Out At Maha Kumbh Critics

Kota: Rajya Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, who is on a visit to Rajasthan's Kota, criticised the Opposition leaders for their remarks on Maha Kumbh Mela, saying the number of devotees taking holy dip at Triveni Sangam was much higher than the total voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections.

Trivedi is set to address several programmes throughout the day. While speaking at the BJP's 'Vichar Sangam' programme in Care Point auditorium on Sunday, Trivedi said, "Sixty six crore people took holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela while 64 crore had voted in the Lok Sabha elections."

According to him, Maha Kumbh that has recently concluded, witnessed the largest public gathering in the history of mankind.

"Maha Kumbh was a proof of the vast and scientific mentality of the Indians, their affection towards religion and culture. It is a matter of regret that the leaders of the India bloc made derogatory remarks on Kumbh. While Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge expressed concerns on bathing in the water of the Ganges, Lalu Prasad Yadav spoke nonsense. CM Mamata Banerjee had termed it Mrityu Kumbh. People of the country understand everything. They know that these leaders have contempt for our culture and Hinduism," the BJP leader said.

Taking a dig at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Trivedi said that the Congress leader went to Rae Bareli but could not go to Maha Kumbh that was only 100 km away. Even in 2019, Rahul went to Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya but did not have darshan of Ram Lalla, he complained.

On rising suicide cases among students in Kota, Trivedi said that the state government is making every possible arrangement to address the issue. "If law needs to be promulgated then our government will do that. I want to tell the youth that if there is any kind of problem, then they should never give up"

Responding to Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Patel's statement on "people developing habit of begging from government", he said he is not aware of it but the BJP has always worked to empower people. "The Prime Minister has laid the foundation stone for overall development projects and introduced schemes for empowerment of every section of the society. However, the previous governments only shrugged off responsibility by providing people with money," he added.

MLA Sandeep Sharma, state president of Red Cross Rajesh Birla, district president Rakesh Jain, Leader of Opposition Vivek Rajvanshi and former mayor Mahesh Vijay were present at the programme.