Moradabad Man Kills Wife Over Property Dispute

Moradabad: A woman was allegedly murdered by her second husband over property dispute. After killing her weapon the accused severed her head with a sharp edged weapon and threw it in the Gagan River while her torso was buried below the staircase of their house.

Sources said that Tabassum of Chuha Nagla village was reported missing by her mother on April 12. Her second husband Shan-e-Alam alias Rehan allegedly misled the Police all this while before confessing to the crime on Monday after sustained interrogation.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ranvijay disclosed that Tabassum had married one Asif in 2004 and the couple had five children named Illma, Arshad, Fatima, Ashiq and Raza. Following Asif’s death three years ago Tabassum married Rehan of Dungarpur who is a habitual drinker and worked as a truck driver.

Asif had purchased a house in his wife’s name in Jannat Bagh locality where Tabassum continued to live with her children and second husband. She went missing after returning from her parents’ house after Eid-ul-Fitr.