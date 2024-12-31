Gauri Shankar Temple Reopens After Four Decades, Unearths Buried Treasures

Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh : In a major development, the Gauri Shankar temple in Moradabad, which had been closed since the 1980 riots, was reopened and excavated after 44 years, bringing out idols and artifacts buried under rubble. Located near the drain of Jhabbu in the Nagfani police station area, the temple had remained out of bounds for devotees.

The temple’s story is deeply tied to the tragic events of the 1980 riots. Seva Ram, the great-grandson of Bhimsen—the temple’s priest who was reportedly killed during the unrest— was instrumental in reopening the temple. According to Seva Ram, the temple had been inaccessible to his family due to its location in a Muslim-majority area.

“My grandfather was the priest of this temple. He was killed during the riots, and his body was reportedly burned there. We could not even recover the ashes. For years, we couldn’t approach the temple due to fear and unrest,” said Seva Ram.

Broken idols at Moradabad Gauri Shankar Temple (ETV Bharat)

Acting on Seva Ram’s application, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar ordered the reopening of the temple. Under the supervision of SDM Sadar Ram Mohan Meena, the boundary wall was first demolished and then the temple lock broken in the presence of police and administrative officials.

Post-excavation, several broken idols, including representations of the Gauri Shankar family, Lord Ganesha, and Nandi Maharaj idols were traced. A Shivling was found intact amidst the debris. The temple walls also feature carvings of Hanuman, adding to the shrine’s historical and cultural significance.

The temple, buried under years of rubble and neglect, is now being cleaned by a team from the Municipal Corporation. SDM Ram Mohan Meena stated, “The temple premises were encased in a wall that had to be dismantled. The sanctum sanctorum has been opened, and we are ensuring its thorough cleaning and restoration.”

While all the idols found in the temple are broken, the Shivling remains undamaged. Once the cleaning is complete, plans are in place to restore the temple to its original form.

For Seva Ram and others who lost access to the temple, the reopening of the temple marked an emotional moment.

Ahead of this temple in Moradabad, many other temples across Uttar Pradesh, including the one in Sambhal district, were also excavated and given new lease of life. Police and district administration officials December 29 removed illegal encroachments around an ancient Shiva temple in Madhopur village under Maudarwaja police station.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Sambhal district. During a campaign against electricity theft and encroachment, a Shiva temple was found in Khaggu Sarai, a Muslim-majority area. The temple closed for 46 years, was reopened by the district administration.