Moradabad: 1st Female Candidate in 72 Years, Will SP's Ruchi Veera Sweep Lok Sabha Polls 2024?

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): Women have been underrepresented in the Parliament in the Moradabad Division, which consists of six Lok Sabha constituencies. This underrepresentation is part of a larger trend in the political landscape of the region with no females contesting from any political party since 1952.

The seat is currently represented by the Samajwadi Party's (SP) ST Hasan. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Irfan Saifi from the seat.

Ruchi Veera, who has been fielded by SP, is, however, confident about her win against the opponents with her mission to save the Constitution and remove issues of unemployment and inflation. BSP candidate Saifi is expected to give a tough fight to both the BJP and SP in this election slugfest.

Veera was booked on April 8 for allegedly speaking at a gathering at a house "without prior permission," in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. She spoke at the gathering of 40–50 persons that took place on Friday night at a home in the Deputy Ganj Crossing neighbourhood of Moradabad town.

An FIR was filed against Veera, who termed the action as "political vendetta". Sources said Umakant Gupta, the house owner, was also booked under Sections 171-E (bribery in elections) and 171-F (undue influence and personation in elections) of the IPC following a complaint by Umesh Kumar Trivedi, head of the flying surveillance team (FST).

For the first time in 72 years, a female candidate is contesting from this constituency. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Singh is running the elections for the fourth consecutive time.

Once way back in 1962, an independent candidate reached the Lok Sabha by registering victory. Jan Sangh candidates, too, have won twice.

Moradabad, established by Rustam Khan in 1625 is famous across the globe by the name of 'Brass City'. Historically, this city was known as Chaupal. Later it was named Moradabad after Shahjahan's son Murad.

Moradabad is spread over 3,718 square meters on the banks of the Ramganga River. The total population of Moradabad is around 41 lakh, of which 54.29 per cent is male and the remaining 45.70 per cent female.

After the new delimitation in 2009, Kundarki and Bilari Assembly seats went to the Sambhal Lok Sabha seat. The Badhapur assembly seat of Bijnor district was included in the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency.

In the Lok Sabha Election of 2009, BJP's Singh lost to Congress candidate and former India skipper M Azharuddin. In 2014, Singh won with 43 per cent votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Singh got 43 per cent votes but was defeated.

In 2019, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)-Samajwadi Party (SP) alliance candidate, ST Hasan won by securing 50.64 per cent votes. This time too, the SP is in alliance with Congress and former MLA of Bijnor district Ruchi Veera has been given a ticket. Veera won the by-election in 2014 by contesting from Bijnor as a SP candidate.

There are 52 per cent Hindu and 47 per cent Muslim voters in the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat. Muslim voters are the deciding factor in this seat.

MPs elected so far from Moradabad Lok Sabha seat

1952:- Ram Saran (Congress)

1962:- Syed Muzaffar Hussain (Independent)

1967:- Omprakash Tyagi (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1971:- Virendra Agarwal (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1977:- Ghulam Mohammad Khan (Janta Party)

1980:- Ghulam Mohammad Khan (Janta Party Secular)

1984:- Hafiz Mohammad Siddique (Congress)

1989:- Ghulam Mohammad Khan (Janata Dal)

1996:- Shafiqur Rahman Burke (SP)

1999:- Chandra Vijay Singh (All India Democratic Congress)

2004:- Shafiqur Rahman Burke (SP)

2009:- Mohammad Azharuddin (Congress)

2014:- Kunwar Sarvesh Singh (BJP)

2019:- ST Hasan (SP)

Caste data in the Moradabad Lok Sabha seat: Out of 20,56,514 voters in the Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency. there are 8,85,000 Muslim voters in which there are 4,00,000 Ansari, 1,00,000 Sheikhzadas, 1,00,000 Qureshis, 50,000 Syed Pathan, and 40,000 Ghoshi Muslim voters. Out of the 11,71,514 Hindu voters, 1,00,000 Vaishya, 4,00,000 Dalits, 2,00,000 Sainis, 1,50,000 Brahmins, 1,00,000 Kshatriya, 50,000 Punjabis, 50,000 Pals, 60,000 Jats, 25,000 Yadavs, 15,000 Kashyaps and 21,514 are from other categories.