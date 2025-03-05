Months After Developer Ends Life, 16 Booked On Abetment Charge

Nagpur: Police have registered a case against 16 persons, including a woman property dealer, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a land developer in Nagpur city of Maharashtra in December last year, officials said on Wednesday. The deceased, Shravan Nathu Satpute (50), a resident of Bharatwada, ended his life by consuming poison on December 16, an official of the Mankapur police station said.

Satpute was the director of Shikhar Land Developers and had invested in lands with some of the accused. However, financial disputes and continuous harassment pushed him into stress which resulted into the extreme step, he said. Satpute had bought some land in partnership with Akhtar Bano, Vijeta Tiwari and Aman Khan. The three sold plots without his consent and did not pay more than Rs 3 crore to him.

Due to this financial crisis, Satpute borrowed money from some of other accused in the case. But even after paying 10 times the loan amount as interest, the creditors did not stop harassing him. One of the accused, Mahendra Kuralkar, and his associates came to his house and assaulted him. They insulted him in front of his family members and kept visiting him at odd hours to threaten him, the official said.

The accused forced him to sell his car, motorcycle and even his house. They continued to threaten the family and even suggested selling Satpute's kidney to recover money. The continuous mental and physical harassment left Satpute in deep distress, he added. As he was unable to bear the pressure, he wrote a suicide note and later consumed poison. His family later rushed him to a hospital, but he could not survive.

Based on a complaint lodged by his brother Anil Satpute, the Mankapur police have registered a case against all 16 accused, identified as Akhtar Bano, Vijeta Tiwari, Sadiq Sheikh, Pratik Balpande, Rahul Hiraman Tiwari, Mahendra Rambhau Kuralkar, who is a notorious criminal, Aman Rahim Khan, his wife, sister and nephew, as well as Mithun Babarao Mendhe, Lokesh Jain, Nilesh Kale, Pushpa Kale, Chetan Kale and Anil Kamble, the official said.