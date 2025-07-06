ETV Bharat / state

Rs 1,000 Monthly Assistance Scheme Will Be Expanded to Include More Eligible Women: TN Govt

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday said the Rs 1,000 monthly assistance under the Kalaignar's Women's Rights Scheme will be expanded to include more eligible women. Listing out a string of special schemes being implemented by the Special Programme Implementation Department, the state government said 63,949 students got employment through job fairs organised under the "Naan Mudhalvan" scheme.

Naan Mudhalvan (I am the first, a skill development and employability facilitation plan) is among the flagship initiatives of the DMK regime. Under the plan, 29 government engineering colleges have been equipped with skill and employment centres at an estimated cost of Rs 30.17 crore. So far, 41,38,833 students and 1,00,960 lecturers have received training under this scheme.

As many as 1,01,973 students have secured job opportunities through pooled campus placement initiatives and the "Uyarvukku Padi" (Learn for growth) scheme has facilitated the admission of 77,752 students into higher education institutions.