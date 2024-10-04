ETV Bharat / state

Month After Lodging FIR, Family Shot Dead in Amethi

Amethi (UP): A government school teacher, his wife and two daughters were allegedly shot dead at their rented accommodation on Thursday, over a month after the family lodged an FIR against a man saying he would be responsible if something untoward happened to them, police said.

Superintendent of Police of Amethi Anoop Kumar Singh said it is not yet clear if the deaths are related to the case. According to police, the deceased were identified as Sunil (35), his wife Poonam (32), Drishti (6) and his one-year-old daughter. Sunil was a native of Rae Bareli and was posted in a government school in Amethi's Panhauna.

During the initial investigation, police found that Poonam had lodged an FIR against Chandan Verma in Rae Bareli on August 18 under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and for eve-teasing, the SP said.

The complainant also mentioned that "if anything happens to her or her family", Verma should be held responsible for it, he said. It is to yet be determined if the murders are related to the case, Singh said.

Officials of the police and education departments arrived at the spot where District Magistrate Nisha Anant and SP Anoop Singh were already present. Senior officials from Lucknow too were being rushed to Amethi. The spot of the incident is around 60 kilometres from the district headquarters.

According to the neighbours, upon hearing loud gunshots, they reached the house to find the family dead on the back side. The police have formed teams to probe the matter. Officials said that teams of the Local Intelligence Unit and Special Operation Groups have also been pressed to assist in the investigation.

"We are scanning the CCTV footage of cameras in the area as part of an effort to identify the assailants," an officer said. Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar, who reached the crime spot, told reporters that the assailants appeared to be known to the deceased.