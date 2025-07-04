Monsoon Wreaks Havoc in Rajasthan: 9 Killed In Rain-Related Incidents In Last 24 hours

Jaipur: Rajasthan has recorded higher rainfall than normal in the ongoing monsoon season with heavy downpour in eastern and western parts of the state inundating several areas in Bhilwara, Jalore, Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand and Jodhpur.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 9 people were killed in rain-related incidents while two are missing. Hundreds of villages have turned into islands while water level has risen in most rivers and dams.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rains in Jaipur, Dausa and Tonk districts for today while a yellow alert has been sounded in other districts. The weather department has said that heavy rains will continue in Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Bikaner divisions for the next 4-5 days while moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms are likely in parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions in the next 3-4 days.

Rains make potholed roads accident-prone (ETV Bharat)

Bhilwara witnessed three rain-related accidents. Shankar Bhil (55), who was returning after working in the mines, was swept away due to the strong currents as water flooded the culvert on Kakroliya Ghati Marg in Kachhola police station area. According to eyewitnesses, Shankar tried to save himself by holding the branch of an Acacia for half an hour but could not be saved.

Next, Shivcharan Gauran, a municipal corporation sweeper, was swept away while crossing the drain in Shastri Nagar in Bhilwara. On Thursday morning, the SDRF team recovered his body from the drain.

The third incident took place in Barundani of Badliyas police station area, where 45-year-old farmer Gopal Kumawat was swept away by the strong current while returning home from the field during the rain and fell into the pond. His body was recovered late in the evening.

Meanwhile, three women working in the field in Sisya of Fagi subdivision of Jaipur were struck by lightning. Zeenat Khan and Rahisha Khan died on the spot, while Hansi Khan was referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur in critical condition.

Residents walking through flooded streets (ETV Bharat)

Three minor children were drowned in Pali. Thirteen-year-old Khushi drowned while bathing in a river in Kanuja village of Bar area of ​​Pali. Rahul Singh (13) and Jitendra Singh (12) died while trying to save her.

In Kota, a man, identified as Pirulal, was washed away in the canal and a search operation was conducted throughout the night but he could not be traced. Due to the strong current in the Vandhar river of Bhinmal in Jalore, a vehicle got stuck on the Bhinmal-Vandhar road and the driver was saved with the held of police. In Bundi, the strong current of the Chitawa river swept away a farmer along with his tractor. The villagers rescued him after a lot of effort.

Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Bhilwara, the Banas, Bedach, Triveni and Kothari rivers are in spate. Dozens of villages in Mangrop, Badliyas, Bholi, Hamirgarh and Kotdi, Sawaipur areas are inundated. Water entered many houses and crops were damaged in many areas. With water overflowing Jharrel culvert on Chambal river in Etawah in Kota, the Etawah-Khatoli-Sawai Madhopur road has been closed for 14 days.

Bilaspur dam gates may be opened this month (ETV Bharat)

Due to heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday, the water level of the Bilaspur dam on Banas river in Tonk district has reached 313.49 RL metres, leaving authorities on alert mode. Due to the rapid increase in the water level, experts believe that if the trend continues, gates of Bisalpur dam will have to be opened in July itself. Usually the gates are opened in August or September.

Rainfall in last 24 hours: