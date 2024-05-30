Monsoon to Reach Kerala on Thursday, a Day Before IMD Predicted Date

New Delhi: Amid the scorching heat prevailing across the country, the IMD predicted that monsoon will hit Kerala on Thursday, a day ahead of its earlier prediction while more than a dozen states will experience rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that conditions are favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala.

This accelerated onset is attributed in part to Cyclone Remal, which recently hit West Bengal and neighbouring Bangladesh, redirecting the monsoonal flow towards the Bay of Bengal. Earlier, the weather office has predicted that the monsoon will hit Kerala on May 31.

Kerala has already been witnessing rain showers for the last few days, leading to a surplus in May precipitation, according to weather office data. Since Tuesday, rains in Kerala have left many low-lying areas of the state submerged.

The severity of these showers is evident in the unfortunate incident at Haripad in Alappuzha, where one person drowned. Similarly, several other areas have also suffered significant damage to public properties including homes and cars. In response, the weather office has issued alerts for widespread rainfall across Kerala, forecasting heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Rainfall in other states

According to IMD, fairly widespread to moderate rainfall and accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to persist over the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West-Bengal & Sikkim during the next 7 days.

"Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during the next 5 days and isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on May 30", it said.

For the southern states as monsoon is likely to hit Kerala today, the weather office predicts widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Island.

While, isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Karnataka during the next 7 days and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema during June 1-5. Due to western disturbance, hilly states in the northern India are also likely to get impacted which will cause rain showers.

According to the weather office, light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm is likely to persist over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh during May 30-June 3 and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on May 30-31.