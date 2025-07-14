ETV Bharat / state

Monsoon Rains Wreak Havoc In Himachal; Chandigarh-Manali Highway Closed Again

Mandi: Normal life continued to remain disrupted in Himachal Pradesh, with Mandi among the worst-affected districts. Fresh rainfall triggered landslides near Char Mile in Mandi, forcing the closure of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway again, just hours after it was reopened.

Authorities were unable to clear the road as debris and stones continued to fall from the hillside. This also led to long traffic jams on both sides of the highway. “The ongoing rain is worsening the situation. It may take more time to restore the route,” officials said.

The highway was shut for 27 hours due to a major landslide, but it reopened briefly on Sunday evening after clearing work began in the morning. “The traffic was restored by around 5:30 p.m., bringing relief to stranded people. However, new debris blocked the road again on Monday,” they said.

Inspector Desh Raj, in charge of the Sadar Police Station, said the restoration work has already started and the route will resume soon.