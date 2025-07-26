ETV Bharat / state

Monsoon Mayhem Continues: Yellow, Orange Alerts Issued Across Bengal

Kolkata: The depression over Gangetic West Bengal has moved westward but will continue to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall across both North and South Bengal. The state has been experiencing disruption over the past few days due to the impact of a low-pressure area. Although the system shifted westward on Saturday morning, there is no immediate relief from the rains, as monsoon activity remains active. Light to moderate showers are expected to continue across various districts of West Bengal.

IMD says, "Though the depression has moved away, due to the strong monsoon flow, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to continue over West Bengal, with heavy rainfall in some districts in the next 24 hours."

There is also a possibility of heavy rains in some places. The Meteorological Department said that the low-pressure area located over Gangetic West Bengal moved westwards and moved towards Jharkhand and adjoining areas at 5:30 am on Saturday. Later, it continued to move westwards at a speed of about 28 kmph. Then at 8:30 am, the low-pressure area was located in North Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of Jharkhand.

This depression is located 80 km south of Daltonganj in Jharkhand, 80 km east of Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, 220 km east-northeast of Pendra Road in Chhattisgarh, and 320 km east of Umaria in Madhya Pradesh.

The Meteorological Office said in a special bulletin that this depression will move westwards over North Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh. It may gradually weaken and turn into a distinct depression by Sunday.

The monsoon trough is currently active and is located at sea level. The trough will pass from Anupgarh in Rajasthan, Churu, Gwalior and Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, and over North Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. It will then move southeastwards via Purulia, Kanthi in East Medinipur and reach the east-central Bay of Bengal.

Weather forecast for the next few days

July 26, Saturday: A Yellow alert has been issued in Purulia and 24 Parganas in South Bengal, which means heavy rain (7-11 cm) is possible. A yellow alert has also been issued in Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar in North Bengal.

July 27, Sunday: Light to moderate rain with thunder is expected in South Bengal. A yellow alert, which means heavy rain, has been issued in Purulia, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Nadia and North 24 Parganas. An orange alert has been issued for Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-20 cm). Yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Darjeeling and Kalimpong.