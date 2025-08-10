ETV Bharat / state

Monsoon Fury: 362 Roads Closed In Himachal Due To Landslides, Flash Floods

Chandigarh-Manali National Highway blocked by debris following heavy rainfall, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday ( PTI )

Shimla: Heavy rains lashed Himachal Pradesh in the last few days, triggering several cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides, leading to the closure of 362 roads for vehicular traffic, officials said on Saturday.

Of these, 220 roads were blocked in Mandi district, and 91 in the adjoining Kullu district on Saturday, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The Met office in Shimla has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in the state on Sunday, and an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in two to four districts from Monday to Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain lashed a few parts of the state on Saturday, with Naini Devi receiving 112.4 mm rainfall, followed by Pandoh 102 mm, Raipur Maidan 74.6 mm, Pachhad 67 mm, Narkanda 66.5 mm, Kufri 65.7 mm, Kasauli 65.5 mm, Nahan 49.3 mm, and Solan 45.6 mm, the Met office said.

Sundernagar, Murari Devi, Kangra, Bhuntar, Shimla, Jubbarhatti and Jot witnessed thunderstorms, while Seobagh and Dhaulakuan were lashed by gusty winds with wind speed ranging from 46-50 kmph, it said.