Over 20 Monkeys Found Dead In Karnataka's Chamarajanagara, Poisoning Suspected

Chamarajanagara: Soon after the death of five tigers in the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka's Chamarajanagara district, more than 20 monkeys were found dead in Gundlupet taluk here on Wednesday. Police and forest department officials suspect that the monkeys were poisoned.

The carcasses of the monkeys were found dumped in two bags along the Kandegal-Kodasoge road in Kandegal area. On spotting the bags this morning, passersby opened it and found the carcasses. Among this, two monkeys were found alive and were taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment by the forest department staff.

The spot from where the carcasses were recovered is in the buffer zone of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk. On information, a team of forest department staff reached the spot and launched an inspection. Soon the Bandipur forest department's dog squad arrived here.

As per preliminary probe it is suspected that the monkeys were poisoned but the actual cause of death will be ascertained following a post-mortem, officials said adding that further probe is underway.

On June 25, a tigress and her four cubs were found dead in the forest area of ​​Meenyam Beat in the Hoogyam zone of the Male Mahadeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Chamarajanagara. Three persons were arrested in this connection.

Investigations revealed that the tigress had killed a cow owned by one of the accused and dragged it into the forest. The tigress and her four cubs had consumed the meat partially. Later, they returned to consume the remaining portion, which had been poisoned by the accused.