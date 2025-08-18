Monkeys Attack And Kill 67-Year-Old Man At Bihar Farm

Patna: A troop of monkeys attacked and killed a 67-year-old man while he was collecting fodder for his cattle in Madhubani district of Bihar. It has spread panic among the local populace. The incident occurred at Shahpur village under Pandaul police station area on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ramnath Chaudhary, retired clerk of Lohat sugar mill in the area.

Chaudhary had gone to his agriculture farm to collect fodder when around 20 monkeys attacked him. He fell down screaming for help, but nobody was in the immediate vicinity. Some of the villagers present at a distance rushed to save him, but by that time he was seriously injured.

“His family and neighbours rushed him to Madhubani Sadar Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Everybody in our area is now in panic at a time when the farming season is on. We have asked the local administration to help check the menace of monkeys,” Shahpur mukhiya Rajkumar Yadav said.

Yadav asserted that the monkeys have been causing trouble in the area for the past several months. They had been damaging household goods and biting people, but this was the first time that they killed a person.

Pandaul circle officer Purushottam Kumar and station house officer (SHO) Muhammad Nadeem went to the village after getting information of the horrifying death of Chaudhary.

“We have requested the forest department officials to take steps to resolve the issue. The monkeys could be caught and released elsewhere. We have also asked the local people to stay alert and keep away from the simians,” Nadeem told reporters.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Madhubani divisional forest officer (DFO) Bhaskar Chandra Bharti said that monkeys no longer come under the jurisdiction of the environment and forests department after they were removed from the list of protected animals via the Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Act, 2022.

"We got information about the tragic death of a man in an attack by the monkeys. It is the responsibility of the local bodies or municipalities to check them. However, we have asked our personnel to visit the place of occurrence and take stock of the situation. We will provide technical help and expertise, if asked,” Bharti said. The DFO added that the monkeys could be trapped and released elsewhere.