13 Injured In 15 Days! Monkey Terror Forces Curfew-Like Situation In Madhya Pradesh Village, Forest Dept Springs Into Action

Ratlam: Fear has gripped Hingdi village here in Madhya Pradesh, as residents are now afraid to step out of their house due to terror of a monkey. As per reports, the lone monkey has attacked and injured at least 13 persons, mostly women and elderly, in the last 15 days, leading to an unofficial and undeclared curfew in the region. Such is the situation that locals are calling it 'monkey curfew'.
With the rogue monkey staying on trees inside the premises of the government school, parents are not willing to send their children to school. Those stepping out for essential work are seen carrying sticks and other weapons to defend themselves and keep the monkey at bay.
"The monkey is mostly targeting children and elderly people. Some have been bitten so badly that they needed stitches," said local resident Mukesh Dhakad.
As per locals, the terror began when the monkey first attacked an elderly woman of the village 15 days ago. At first, villagers thought it was a one-off incident. However, the animal went on an attacking spree without provocation and has since injured dozen others. It is suspected the monkey may have been separated from its group and could be suffering from rabies or psychological distress, which has triggered concerns.
Veterinary officer Dr NC Purohit said, "If the monkey has rabies, it can become aggressive. This can also be termed as going mad. In case of rabies, the monkey becomes restless, and in panic it starts jumping around and attacking people."
Forest Dept Apprised
When the forest department was informed, a few personnel came to the village and set up a cage, but to no avail. "The forest department was informed. They did come and set up a cage to trap the monkey. But they left after setting up the trap. Even after 5-6 days, the monkey is still roaming around freely. We are still living in fear," said another local Ishwar Singh.
Meanwhile, health officials are monitoring those injured. Medical experts have urged people to seek immediate treatment in case of a monkey bite.
"Any animal bite, whether from a dog or monkey, can lead to rabies. It is therefore crucial to wash the wound thoroughly and get the rabies vaccine within 24 hours," advised Dr Sanjay Dubey from Ratlam Medical College.
With the menace restricting public movement and normal life in the region, villagers have demanded concrete action from the local administration. On Monday, forest and health department officials again visited the area, assuring action in this regard and treatment of the injured.
For now, the entire Hingdi village remains under an unofficial lockdown due to fear of one single rogue monkey.
Also Read
Karnataka Village Grapples With Monkey Menace, Residents' Appeal Falls On Deaf Ears