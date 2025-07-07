ETV Bharat / state

13 Injured In 15 Days! Monkey Terror Forces Curfew-Like Situation In Madhya Pradesh Village, Forest Dept Springs Into Action

Ratlam: Fear has gripped Hingdi village here in Madhya Pradesh, as residents are now afraid to step out of their house due to terror of a monkey. As per reports, the lone monkey has attacked and injured at least 13 persons, mostly women and elderly, in the last 15 days, leading to an unofficial and undeclared curfew in the region. Such is the situation that locals are calling it 'monkey curfew'.

With the rogue monkey staying on trees inside the premises of the government school, parents are not willing to send their children to school. Those stepping out for essential work are seen carrying sticks and other weapons to defend themselves and keep the monkey at bay.

"The monkey is mostly targeting children and elderly people. Some have been bitten so badly that they needed stitches," said local resident Mukesh Dhakad.

As per locals, the terror began when the monkey first attacked an elderly woman of the village 15 days ago. At first, villagers thought it was a one-off incident. However, the animal went on an attacking spree without provocation and has since injured dozen others. It is suspected the monkey may have been separated from its group and could be suffering from rabies or psychological distress, which has triggered concerns.

Veterinary officer Dr NC Purohit said, "If the monkey has rabies, it can become aggressive. This can also be termed as going mad. In case of rabies, the monkey becomes restless, and in panic it starts jumping around and attacking people."

Forest Dept Apprised