Monkey Menace: Four-year-old Dies In Chandauli Village

Harshit was playing with his father outside their house in Hemitpur village when a herd of monkeys suddenly started chasing him, leading to his fall.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Chandauli: A four-year-old child died after falling on the ground escaping chase by monkeys in Hetimpur village of Chakia Kotwali in the district on Wednesday late night.

During the incident, the child, Harshit, was playing with his father outside their house when a group of monkeys started chasing him. A petrified Harshit started running in a bid to escape the monkey attack and fell to the ground. He instantaneously lost consciousness and was declared dead upon arrival by doctors after being rushed to the hospital. The shocking incident has left the villagers bemused.

Harshi't father Bolenath Pal, a primary school teacher, said as soon as the child fell, he was rushed to a nearby private hospital. Where the doctors declared him dead. There was chaos among the family members after the incident.

The inconsolable parents were speechless and the neighbours were miffed about the incident as they said the 'monkey terror' was not new in Chakia town and its vicinity.

Apart from the forest areas in the district, the city areas are not spared of the monkey menace as they attack people every day. Despite this, the forest department and the city administration are not taking any action to tackle the issue.

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

