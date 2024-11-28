Monkey Menace: Four-year-old Dies In Chandauli Village

Chandauli: A four-year-old child died after falling on the ground escaping chase by monkeys in Hetimpur village of Chakia Kotwali in the district on Wednesday late night.

During the incident, the child, Harshit, was playing with his father outside their house when a group of monkeys started chasing him. A petrified Harshit started running in a bid to escape the monkey attack and fell to the ground. He instantaneously lost consciousness and was declared dead upon arrival by doctors after being rushed to the hospital. The shocking incident has left the villagers bemused.

Harshi't father Bolenath Pal, a primary school teacher, said as soon as the child fell, he was rushed to a nearby private hospital. Where the doctors declared him dead. There was chaos among the family members after the incident.

The inconsolable parents were speechless and the neighbours were miffed about the incident as they said the 'monkey terror' was not new in Chakia town and its vicinity.

Apart from the forest areas in the district, the city areas are not spared of the monkey menace as they attack people every day. Despite this, the forest department and the city administration are not taking any action to tackle the issue.