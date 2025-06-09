Human Animal Bond: Langoor Takes Part In The Last Rites Of A Villager At Jharkhand's Bramsoli

Deoghar: When an animal strikes a bond with any human friend, their friendship knows no limits. One such scene has emerged from the Bramsoli village of Deoghar district in Jharkhand. When a villager breathed his last, his family members made arrangements for his last journey. People arrived at his house to pay their last respects to the mortal remains of their friend. To their surprise and disbelief, a langoor also arrived at the spot and remained sitting by the side of the body of its human friend.

This heartwarming incident took place in the last rites of Munna Singh, a resident of Bramsoli, who passed away suddenly. Former state minister and former MLA Randhir Singh also came to pay his last respects to Munna Singh's mortal remains. Those who came there began staring at the langoor in disbelief as it lay by the side of the man's body. Some of them began taking videos and pictures on their mobile phones.

Langoor takes part in last rites of its human friend. (ETV Bharat)

The langoor sat there for a long time, which made the people turn emotional. They posted a video of this incident on social media, which started going viral and people started talking about it with excitement.

Munna Singh a friend of monkeys

Mahesh Singh, Mohan Chaudhary and Varun Singh, who were eyewitnesses to this scene, said that Munna Singh's dead body was placed in front of the house so that the people of the village could come and have a last glimpse at his body. Meanwhile, a monkey came and started kissing Munna Singh's dead body and remained sitting there for several hours, they said. Local people said that when Munna Singh was alive, he used to take great care of the animals and monkeys that were moving in the surroundings. He always used to distribute roti and food.

Residents bow to langoor

The villagers turned emotional when they saw the langoor joining them in the funeral procession of the deceased Munna Singh. After this, the local people started bowing to the langoor in respect and they were seen discussing among themselves that the love of animals is deeper than the love of humans, which has been clearly demonstrated in Bramsoli village today.

Some residents called the langoor incident a result of God's play while others expressed their religious sentiments, turning devotional and considering the langoor as a messenger of Hanuman ji.