'Mom, I Did Not Steal': Minor Boy Ends Life After 'False Allegations' Of Stealing Potato Chips Packet In Bengal's East Midnapore

Panshkura (East Midnapore): A false allegation of stealing a packet of potato chips and the consequent harassment meted out to a teenage boy ended in a tragedy in West Bengal's East Midnapore.

The deceased, a 7th-grade student, was allegedly harassed and tortured over false accusation that he had stolen a chips packet. As per reports, the boy was allegedly beaten up and made to do sit-ups over theft allegation. He was allegedly harassed to such an extent that he was forced to take the extreme step on Thursday. Before ending his life, the boy left behind a letter for his mother which read: 'Mom, I did not steal'.

The incident took place in Gonsaiber Bazar area of ​​Panshkura in East Midnapore district. The shop owner, Shubhankar Dixit, a civic volunteer by profession, has been accused of beating the minor and making him do sit-ups by holding his ears for allegedly stealing chips.

Unable to bear the loss, father of the boy said, "My son was accused of stealing a small packet of chips. Unable to bear that humiliation, my son left us."

"My son had left the house to buy chips. He went to the shop and saw that the shopkeeper was not there. Then he called him twice. While returning, he saw a packet of chips lying on the road. He picked that packet and was coming back when the shopkeeper chased him on his bike and caught him. He told my boy, 'You stole the chips from the shop!' My son repeatedly said, he got that on the street. My son also gave money to the shopkeeper for the chips. Even then, the shopkeeper took him to his shop and forced him to confess that he had stolen. He also made my son do sit-ups by holding his ear," the father alleged.

As per locals, after hearing about the incident, the boy's mother went to the spot and and brought him back home. However, moments later, the minor consumed pesticide. He was rushed to Tamluk Medical College, but he could not be saved. The boy died during treatment Thursday morning. After his death, a letter surfaced in which the boy has written, "Mom, I am telling you that I had picked up the potato chip packet lying on the roadside. I did not steal it."

A pall of gloom descended on the area after the minor's tragic death, with locals now demanding stringent punishment for the culprit.

Subodh Das, the deceased's neighbour, said, "The child was mentally tortured in the market for a packet of chips. The child, after returning home, ended his life."

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation after registering a suo motu case. "No complaint has been filed by family members of the deceased as yet. Therefore, we have registered a suo motu case of unnatural death and started an investigation," said a senior official of Panshkura police station.

However, there was no response from Subhankar Dixit, who has been accused of torturing the child. Source said he did not even agree to share the footage of CCTV installed near his shop.