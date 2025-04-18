Mollywood Actor Shine Tom Chacko Under Scrutiny Again After Hotel Escape; Old Drug Case Back In Spotlight

Ernakulam: Renowned Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is once again at the centre of a police investigation after he reportedly slipped away just before an anti-narcotics squad arrived at a hotel in Ernakulam. The incident has triggered a fresh wave of suspicion, prompting authorities to issue a notice summoning the actor for questioning.
Police sources revealed that Shine was already being monitored by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF). His unexpected exit from the hotel, allegedly on a friend’s bike, headed towards Thrissur, has raised eyebrows among officials, especially given the timing of the escape just ahead of the squad’s arrival.
No Contraband Found, But Questions Mount
Although the hotel room was searched thoroughly and no illegal substances were found, officers remain uneasy about the actor’s behaviour. His companion, who was questioned and tested, also showed no signs of drug use or possession. Despite this, investigators believe the abrupt exit points to possible evasion or prior knowledge of the raid.
Adding to their concerns are Shine’s social media updates that appear to take a jab at law enforcement. Officials say the posts are under review and could potentially be treated as acts of provocation.
Government to Reopen 2015 Cocaine Case
In a related legal move, the Kerala government is preparing to appeal the High Court's acquittal of Shine Tom Chacko in the 2015 cocaine case. This was one of the state’s most high-profile drug busts, involving eight accused individuals and making headlines at the time. Shine, listed as the third accused in the original charge sheet, had walked free after the court ruled in his favour, but the case now seems far from over.
Spotlight Shifts from Silver Screen to Courtroom
Shine Tom Chacko, known for his powerful roles in films like Ishq, Unda and Kumari, has often found his name entangled in controversies. Despite a steady rise as a versatile actor in Malayalam cinema, the cloud of suspicion around repeated drug-related episodes has cast a shadow on his reputation.
