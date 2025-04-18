ETV Bharat / state

Mollywood Actor Shine Tom Chacko Under Scrutiny Again After Hotel Escape; Old Drug Case Back In Spotlight

Ernakulam: Renowned Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko is once again at the centre of a police investigation after he reportedly slipped away just before an anti-narcotics squad arrived at a hotel in Ernakulam. The incident has triggered a fresh wave of suspicion, prompting authorities to issue a notice summoning the actor for questioning.

Police sources revealed that Shine was already being monitored by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF). His unexpected exit from the hotel, allegedly on a friend’s bike, headed towards Thrissur, has raised eyebrows among officials, especially given the timing of the escape just ahead of the squad’s arrival.

No Contraband Found, But Questions Mount

Although the hotel room was searched thoroughly and no illegal substances were found, officers remain uneasy about the actor’s behaviour. His companion, who was questioned and tested, also showed no signs of drug use or possession. Despite this, investigators believe the abrupt exit points to possible evasion or prior knowledge of the raid.

Adding to their concerns are Shine’s social media updates that appear to take a jab at law enforcement. Officials say the posts are under review and could potentially be treated as acts of provocation.