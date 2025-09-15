ETV Bharat / state

Engineer's Day: Remembering Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Who Gave Hyderabad Its Twin Reservoirs

Hyderabad: Engineers play an essential role in the development of a country. September 15th is celebrated as 'Engineer's Day, honouring the birth anniversary of engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who is credited with pioneering engineering achievements.

It was first observed in 1968, and it has been one of the most significant occasions in Indian academia, especially observed by engineering communities across the country.

In 1908, Hyderabad, then known as Bhagyanagar, witnessed a devastating flood when the Musi River overflowed. Nearly 15,000 people lost their lives, thousands of houses were submerged, and lakhs were rendered homeless.

That tragic scene has never been repeated due to the vision and engineering brilliance of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who designed the twin reservoirs and underground drainage system that continue to safeguard the city.

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli village in Karnataka. At the age of 15, he lost his father, who was a Sanskrit scholar. He completed his early education in Chikkaballapur and then he moved to Bangalore (now Bengaluru) for higher education.

He joined the Science College in Pune to study Engineering and in 1883, he got the first rank in the Examination. After completing his education, he got a job offer for an Assistant Engineer at Nasik from the then Government of Bombay. He successfully implemented various projects as an engineer

The Hyderabad Mission

Following the Musi flood, the Nizam invited Visvesvaraya to Hyderabad in 1909. He proposed and supervised the construction of two massive reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

These projects not only controlled floods but also became the main source of drinking water for the twin cities. Alongside, Visvesvaraya laid out detailed plans for underground drainage, which still functions effectively in parts of Hyderabad, particularly the old city.