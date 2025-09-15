Engineer's Day: Remembering Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Who Gave Hyderabad Its Twin Reservoirs
Engineer's Day is celebrated annually on September 15 to honour M Visvesvaraya, engineer of India known for his vital contribution to the field of engineering.
Published : September 15, 2025 at 6:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Engineers play an essential role in the development of a country. September 15th is celebrated as 'Engineer's Day, honouring the birth anniversary of engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who is credited with pioneering engineering achievements.
It was first observed in 1968, and it has been one of the most significant occasions in Indian academia, especially observed by engineering communities across the country.
In 1908, Hyderabad, then known as Bhagyanagar, witnessed a devastating flood when the Musi River overflowed. Nearly 15,000 people lost their lives, thousands of houses were submerged, and lakhs were rendered homeless.
That tragic scene has never been repeated due to the vision and engineering brilliance of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who designed the twin reservoirs and underground drainage system that continue to safeguard the city.
Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli village in Karnataka. At the age of 15, he lost his father, who was a Sanskrit scholar. He completed his early education in Chikkaballapur and then he moved to Bangalore (now Bengaluru) for higher education.
He joined the Science College in Pune to study Engineering and in 1883, he got the first rank in the Examination. After completing his education, he got a job offer for an Assistant Engineer at Nasik from the then Government of Bombay. He successfully implemented various projects as an engineer
The Hyderabad Mission
Following the Musi flood, the Nizam invited Visvesvaraya to Hyderabad in 1909. He proposed and supervised the construction of two massive reservoirs, Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.
These projects not only controlled floods but also became the main source of drinking water for the twin cities. Alongside, Visvesvaraya laid out detailed plans for underground drainage, which still functions effectively in parts of Hyderabad, particularly the old city.
Beyond Hyderabad
Visvesvaraya’s engineering genius was not confined to Telangana. As the Diwan of Mysore (1912-1918), he designed and built the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir, then considered Asia’s largest irrigation project.
At Visakhapatnam, he devised measures to reduce coastal erosion by sinking ships and boulders offshore. He also contributed to the design of the Tirupati Ghat Road, showcasing his versatility in civil works.
At the same time, Tighra Dam, located in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, was completed about 109 years ago. It was built by Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.
The 1341-metre-long and 24-metre-high dam has 64 gates, installed during the construction of this dam, with a capacity of 48 lakh cubic feet.
History expert Lal Bahadur Singh Somvanshi says, "Tighra dam of Gwalior is an unmatched example of engineering. It was constructed by the then Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia. He gave this responsibility to Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who was the Chief Engineer of Mysore at that time.”
Recognition and Legacy
For his unmatched contributions, Visvesvaraya was honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1955 and was knighted by the British Government, earning the title of Sir. He passed away on April 12, 1962.
