Exams For UG Courses Of Jiwaji University To Be Held Under Supervision Of MP's Higher Education Department

Gwalior: Exams for undergraduate courses offered by Jiwaji University in Gwalior will now be held under the supervision of the State Government's Higher Education Department.

The exams will start by the end of March or the first week of April. As cheating during the exams is a major concern, the Higher Education Department has taken the matter into its own hands. In the past, several photographs of students cheating in the exams had come to fore. During BA and BSc examinations in July, 2024, mass copying was reported from Damoh and Bhind. Candidates were found copying from books while roaming around in the classrooms. In Ater too, CCTV footage of students copying during the exams had gone viral following which the principal of the college where the exam was held along with two others were suspended. This apart, poor infrastructure at the exam centres has emerged as a major cause of concern for the authorities.

A video that had gone viral in December last year came as a shock for the authorities. The video showed nursing students giving practical exams at a dhaba on Gwalior-Morena Highway. In a bid to avoid such instances, the Higher Education Department will review every college which can be made an examination centre as a precaution. The Department will review facilities for candidates at the centres, security arrangements and measures in place to conduct cheating-free examinations. The management of Jiwaji University had recently held a meeting all principals of colleges under the varsity and sought information on facilities on the basis of number of students slated to appear for the exams.

Jiwaji University Registrar Arun Chauhan said, "This time, apart from regular students, provisions will be made for separate centres for private students. A proposal in this regard has been sent to the government." There are 502 colleges affiliated to Jiwaji University in Chambal region of which 17 colleges are in Ashoknagar, 95 in Bhind, 10 in Dabra, 45 in Datia, 25 in Guna, 19 in Sheopur, 31 in Shivpuri and the maximum 260 colleges in Gwalior. The selection of examination centres for the candidates of these colleges will now be done after the review of the Higher Education Department.