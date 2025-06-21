Madhya Pradesh Government Makes Yoga Classes Compulsory In Government Schools

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided that there will be compulsory yoga classes in the government schools in the state. Instructions will soon be given by the Education Department in this regard to the schools.

According to officials, it will be mandatory for students to perform Yoga during prayer meetings or in classes from the new academic session in July 2025. There are 1.25 lakh government schools in the state, and around 1.25 crore students study there.

Officials said that the Education Department will soon write to the schools in this regard. The teachers will be trained at a Yoga Centre in Shivajinagar here. Every month, 50-odd teachers will be trained, and their lodging and boarding will be taken care of by the government.

Upon completion of their training, they would further train teachers in government schools so that the students can perform Yoga, officials added.

Yoga was made mandatory in government schools in Madhya Pradesh in 2015. It was then decided that students should perform 15 minutes of Yoga after prayers, and the responsibility was given to the District Collectors to oversee it. However, the Collectors did not show interest.

Officials said that schools will be given freedom to choose the time and facilities in this regard. Officials said that Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh is in favour of students performing Yoga, and he believes that it will help them physically and mentally.

They said in the initial phase, students will perform various asanas, Surya Namaskar, Anulom Vilom and Pranayam. Education Department Director Shilpa Gupta said, "Orders were issued earlier in this regard, and we are probing why they were not adhered to. We will issue new orders to make yoga classes mandatory in government schools in the new academic session. We have reserved funds to train master trainers."