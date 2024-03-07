'Terrorism to Tourism capital': Ahead of Modi's Kashmir visit, BJP builds Growth Narrative

Srinagar: Srinagar is all decked-up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is arriving in Srinagar on Thursday for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The highlight of his crucial visit before the Lok Sabha elections will be the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' event at Bakshi Stadium. For the BJP, narratives built around the Article 370 can be crucial to the party's polls prospects.

Before Modi's arrival, senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed Jammu and Kashmir from a 'terrorism capital' to the 'tourism capital' of India. He was in Srinagar to oversee preparations for PM Modi's public rally at Bakshi Stadium. He also said there is all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir now.

At the event, he will dedicate the ‘Holistic Agriculture Development Programme’ worth ₹5,000 crore eyeing to boost the agri-economy in the Union territory. Besides, he will launch projects worth over ₹1,400 crore in the tourism sector, including the ‘Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine’ in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the mood is upbeat in Kashmir. People from far and near are reaching Srinagar and the otherwise sleepy winter city has come to life on Thursday with the first light of the day despite the morning cold. People from Uri border town, Baramulla town, Kupwara, Handwara, Lolab, Tangmarg, Bandipora, Kangan, Ganderbal and over two dozen other places are reaching here on buses and private vehicles to get a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

Nazir Ahmad, 41, came from the Rafiabad area of Baramulla district. He is eager to see the man who brought an end to uncertainty and chaos in Kashmir. "My children go to school without any fear of facing stone pelters to send them back home. I am able to work normally in my apple orchard as my wife attends to household chores without fear for me and the children returning home safely... This was made possible by the man (Prime Minister Modi) I am going to see and listen to today," he said.

Businessmen, academicians, transporters, houseboat owners, Shikarawallahs, farmers, orchardists, government employees, small industrial unit entrepreneurs, and hoteliers, everybody is expecting gifts from the Prime Minister."We are expecting Prime Minister Modi to help us live a better life... Kashmir now expects big from the big man," said Sajad Ahmad, 47, who runs a retail shop in Srinagar city.

The majority of people attending the Prime Minister's public rally are hopeful to return home with some good news that touches their lives directly. Shakeel Lone, 38, from Uri border town is mainly concerned about peace in the areas close to the line of control (LoC) as he lives in one such area.

Here's all you need to know about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kashmir visit:

Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar is draped with the national tricolour ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' event.

Srinagar Police has clamped a temporary ban on the flying of drones and quadcopters in the city, which has fortified as temporary 'Red Zone'. Authorities, who banned all unauthorised drone operations in the city, said offenders will be penalised according to relevant provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021.

Drones and CCTV cameras are installed for surveillance while hawk-eye patrolling by the security forces has been heightened in a two-kilometre radius around the venue.

All Schools along the route of the Prime Minister's passage have been closed. Besides, board examinations scheduled for Thursday are postponed.

Marine commandos have been deployed in Jhelum River and Dal Lake to prevent the use of these water bodies for any subversive activities.

According to local BJP leaders, around one lakh people are expected to attend PM Modi's first rally in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Another highlight is a song praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a young singer from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, Imran Aziz. The three-minute song, "Modi aayenge Modi aayenge, Kamal khilayenge, jhanda leharayenge" (Modi will arrive, the lotus will bloom and he (Modi) will hoist the flag)".