Modi Won Elections Like Putin, Gaddafi And Saddam Hussein: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the entire world knows how Narendra Modi came to power by stealing votes in a great country like India. "He (Modi) has won elections in the same way that Gaddafi (Muammar) was doing in Libya, Idi Amin in Uganda, Saddam Hussein in Iraq, Bashar al-Assad in Syria and Putin in Russia. It is also how military rulers in Pakistan win elections. This includes the elections in Maharashtra as well," Raut said.

Raut said after the results of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections were declared, Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Congress and NCP raised questions of missing voters. "Advocate Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, even moved court. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav have now brought this issue to every household," he added.

He said the question must be taken seriously as all opposition parties in a state are together asking these questions. "We and the people of Maharashtra have been asking this question for the last eight months. Where did the votes in Maharashtra go? This question is very important. It must be answered. Also, if Devendra Fadnavis and his gang are saying that the people voted for us, then they are lying," Raut added.

Responding to Fadnavis' question of who invited Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad to have dinner in Matoshree, the residence of the Thackerays, Raut said, "Devendra Fadnavis is half-knowledged like the entire BJP. Some people have brains in their knees, but they don't have brains in their knees either. They should watch the film I made about Balasaheb Thackeray. They should watch Balasaheb's interviews from that time, where he clearly stated his position on this."

Raut said it was cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar who suddenly brought Miandad to Martoshree to request Balasaheb not to oppose the India-Pakistan match. However, Balasaheb told him straight that terrorism and cricket can't go hand-in-hand, and he would not allow India-Pakistan matches as long as bloodshed continued in Kashmir, he added.

Hitting out at Fadnavis, Raut said Balasaheb did not bow down to the US, Pakistan or China like Modi. "What did Narendra Modi say during Operation Sindoor? Blood and water cannot flow at the same time. So is cricket still going on?" he asked.

Raut said Fadnavis would have been a true patriot and a true Hindutva supporter had he valued the sisters of Maharashtra whose vermillions were wiped off in Pahalgam. "Do you support playing cricket with Pakistan? BJP has bowed down to Pakistan. Whose side are you taking money for?" Raut asked.

"Yesterday (Saturday), you (Fadnavis) tied rakhis from your beloved sisters. Aren't those 26 women who lost their everything in Pahalgam your beloved sisters? BJP is a factory of lies. Instead of raising Pandit Nehru's 60-year-old issue, Miandad's 40-year-old issue, speak for yourself. You yourself are exposed and naked," he said.

On the 26 lakh bogus voters detection, Raut said, "They (BJP) bought votes by distributing money to bogus brothers and sisters in their respective constituencies. This, too, is a crime."

He said the BJP is facing an all-out criticism after Supriya Sule's statement on eating mutton. "Is there a ban on eating mutton in Maharashtra? Has anyone destroyed the Maratha religion? If so, tell me. You cannot decide what someone should eat. Tell Fadnavis, I know what he steals and eats. Is Fadnavis a vegetarian? Why have mutton and chicken become expensive? It's not because we eat it. But because those who were not eating it yesterday are lining up for it today."

Condemning Sangram Bapu's statement about Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, Raut said some goons and mafias have entered the realms of spirituality, against the tradition of Maharashtra. "What happened with Balasaheb Thorat is too little to be condemned. The Chief Minister of the state should also condemn it," he added.