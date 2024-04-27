Modi Undermining Dignity of PM Post: Siddaramaiah

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah claimed on Saturday that by spreading lies and inflaming people's emotions, Narendra Modi has diminished the dignity of the prime minister's position.

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said Narendra Modi has undermined the dignity of the Prime Minister's post with lies and inflaming people's sentiments. "Narendra Modi is very good at lying. They have marketed lies. He is trying to harm the dignity of people by saying irrelevant things, inflaming people's feelings, polarizing them, which undermines the dignity of the post of Prime Minister," Siddaramaiah said, while addressing a press conference here.

He said Congress has complained about this to the Election Commission. "We have complained to the Election Commission regarding his speeches on reservation and 'Mangalsutra' issues. Noaction has been taken yet. Notice has been given to them. We look forward to taking action," the Chief Minister said. He added that people understand the lies of the Prime Minister better.

Regarding the ruling Congress' poll prospects in Karnataka, he said the party expects a good show given the success of five guarantees. "As our five guarantees have made an impact on the lives of people and the Congress party has acted as promised, I am confident that people have trust and confidence in the Congress," Siddaramaiah said.
Stating that people will judge according to their discretion, the Chief Minister said the voters are intelligent and politically mature.

