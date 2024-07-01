ETV Bharat / state

Modi Praises Araku Coffee In 'Mann Ki Baat', Chandrababu Says Looking to Have A Cup With PM

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 1, 2024, 1:03 PM IST

Thanking PM Modi for endorsing Araku coffee, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu said it is cultivated by the tribal brothers and sisters of the state with great devotion and love. It earned GI tag in 2019.

Modi Praises Araku Coffee In 'Mann Ki Baat', Chandrababu Says Looking to Have A Cup With PM
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned Andhra Pradesh's Araku coffee at the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', praising its rich aroma and flavour.

PM Modi recalled having a cup of coffee with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Visakhapatnam. Taking to his X handle he shared photographs of enjoying a cup of this coffee with Naidu.

"I’ve been an admirer of coffee from Araku as well. Here are pictures of conversations over coffee with AP CM @ncbn Garu and others in 2016 in Visakhapatnam. The great part is- this coffee cultivation is closely linked to tribal empowerment too," PM Modi tweeted.

Responding to PM Modi's tweet, Naidu said he is looking forward to having Araku coffee with the PM again. He thanked the Prime Minister for endorsing a truly 'Made in Andhra' product. He said that this exquisite coffee represents innovation, tribal empowerment and the potential of the people of the state.

"The Araku coffee is grown with love and devotion by our tribal sisters and brothers. It represents a blend of sustainability, tribal empowerment, and innovation. It's a reflection of the boundless potential of our people of Andhra Pradesh. Thank you for sharing this, Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, and for endorsing a truly Made in AP product. I look forward to enjoying another cup with you," his post read.

Earlier in his address, PM Modi said that Araku coffee is popular for its rich flavour and aroma. It is cultivated in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sita Ram Raju district and around 1,50,000 tribal families are involved in this process, he added.

Tribals use organic methods to cultivate Araku coffee, which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019.

Read more

A coffee worth Rs 61,201: Delhi man's 10-year-long legal battle ends in victory

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned Andhra Pradesh's Araku coffee at the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', praising its rich aroma and flavour.

PM Modi recalled having a cup of coffee with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Visakhapatnam. Taking to his X handle he shared photographs of enjoying a cup of this coffee with Naidu.

"I’ve been an admirer of coffee from Araku as well. Here are pictures of conversations over coffee with AP CM @ncbn Garu and others in 2016 in Visakhapatnam. The great part is- this coffee cultivation is closely linked to tribal empowerment too," PM Modi tweeted.

Responding to PM Modi's tweet, Naidu said he is looking forward to having Araku coffee with the PM again. He thanked the Prime Minister for endorsing a truly 'Made in Andhra' product. He said that this exquisite coffee represents innovation, tribal empowerment and the potential of the people of the state.

"The Araku coffee is grown with love and devotion by our tribal sisters and brothers. It represents a blend of sustainability, tribal empowerment, and innovation. It's a reflection of the boundless potential of our people of Andhra Pradesh. Thank you for sharing this, Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, and for endorsing a truly Made in AP product. I look forward to enjoying another cup with you," his post read.

Earlier in his address, PM Modi said that Araku coffee is popular for its rich flavour and aroma. It is cultivated in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sita Ram Raju district and around 1,50,000 tribal families are involved in this process, he added.

Tribals use organic methods to cultivate Araku coffee, which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2019.

Read more

A coffee worth Rs 61,201: Delhi man's 10-year-long legal battle ends in victory

TAGGED:

MANN KI BAATCHANDRA BABU NAIDUMODI PRAISES ARAKU COFFEE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.