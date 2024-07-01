Modi Praises Araku Coffee In 'Mann Ki Baat', Chandrababu Says Looking to Have A Cup With PM

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mentioned Andhra Pradesh's Araku coffee at the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', praising its rich aroma and flavour.

PM Modi recalled having a cup of coffee with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Visakhapatnam. Taking to his X handle he shared photographs of enjoying a cup of this coffee with Naidu.

"I’ve been an admirer of coffee from Araku as well. Here are pictures of conversations over coffee with AP CM @ncbn Garu and others in 2016 in Visakhapatnam. The great part is- this coffee cultivation is closely linked to tribal empowerment too," PM Modi tweeted.

Responding to PM Modi's tweet, Naidu said he is looking forward to having Araku coffee with the PM again. He thanked the Prime Minister for endorsing a truly 'Made in Andhra' product. He said that this exquisite coffee represents innovation, tribal empowerment and the potential of the people of the state.