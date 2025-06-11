ETV Bharat / state

Modi-Led NDA Trying To Divide Congress Using ED: Kharge

Bengaluru: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said Prime Minister Modi-led NDA Government had been trying to divide the Congress by using central investigating agencies including the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Reacting to the ED raids on Congress MP E Tukaram and three MLAs of Ballari and Vijayanagara districts on Wednesday, Kharge said ED has been conducting raids on Congress leaders for some time now. "Their (Modi) main intention is to divide the Congress by carrying out raids on Congress leaders. But they will not succeed since the Congress leaders are united," he said.

Calling the raids unjustifiable, Kharge said that it's been over a year since the Lok Sabha elections are over and the issue is bein raked up only to harass the party leaders.

On completion of 11 years in office by Modi, Kharge slammed the former for what he called 'peddling lies and deceiving youths'. "I have never seen such a PM who indulged in telling lies and deceiving youths in my entire political career," he added.