Modi, Kejriwal Two Sides Of The Same Coin: Owaisi In Okhla

AIMIM President Owaisi also carried out walk in Shaheen Bagh and urged public to vote for "kite," his party's symbol, in February 5 Delhi polls.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 24, 2025, 9:28 AM IST

New Delhi: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said there was not much difference between AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that they were cut from the same cloth.

"Modi and Kejriwal are like brothers, two sides of the same coin. Both have emerged from the RSS ideology — one from its 'shakha' and the other from its institutions," he said while campaigning for Shifa-ur-Rehman, the party's candidate from the Okhla constituency.

Owaisi also carried out a walk in Shaheen Bagh and urged the public to vote for the "kite," his party's symbol, in the February 5 Delhi polls. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has fielded two candidates — Tahir Hussain from Mustafabad and Shifa-ur-Rehman from Okhla.

Both candidates are currently in jail in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots cases. Tahir Hussain was a councillor from the Aam Aadmi Party when he was jailed. He joined AIMIM last December. During his address, Owaisi questioned Kejriwal and his party, alleging bias in the judicial process.

"How did Arvind Kejriwal get bail in the liquor policy case, while Tahir Hussain and Shifa-ur-Rehman still inside for the past five years? All his leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, have secured bail, but these two are still behind bars. What is their fault?" he said.

He also criticised Kejriwal for the lack of development in the Okhla constituency. "There is development in every other constituency, but why not in Okhla? Instead, Okhla has turned into a mountain of garbage under the AAP government.

"Here, people shower me with flowers when I walk on these roads, but if Kejriwal passes through, people will throw slippers at him," he said. Owaisi also claimed that the BJP would never win from the constituency. "BJP has never won here, and it won't win this time either," he said. The poll results will be announced on February 8.

