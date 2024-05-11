Modi Is Master of Lies and Exploits People Emotionally: CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a master of lies and alleged he did not fulfill any of the promises he made. He claimed that people had realised that Modi spoke lies and exploits them emotionally. Reacting to the Prime Minister's statement that the opposition wanted to bury him, Siddaramaiah said no one wants to make his graveyard. Instead, they are opposing him politically.

"He (Modi) had been the Prime Minister for the past 10 years. He did nothing for the poor. In addition to it, there are allegations that he is a 'master of lies' (Sullina Sardara) because he did not fulfill any of the promises he made," the Chief Minister told reporters here. Other than defeating the Prime Minister, no one wants to build his graveyard, he explained.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday said at Nandurbar in Maharashtra that some in the opposition want to bury him alive and claimed the people of the country were his security shield and they won't let any harm come to him. Siddaramaiah said the opposition will always wish to defeat him politically because the country did not develop under him and the condition of the poor has not improved.

"The PM is desperate. He is scared of defeat. Out of fear and desperation, he is talking gibberish," the Chief Minister said. Siddaramaiah said the people have understood the Prime Minister and claimed that he has been exposed. "People have understood that he (Modi) is lying to them and is talking in an emotional manner. People know that he is trying to exploit them emotionally. People won't vote after knowing this," the Chief Minister said. He said those who have gone up will have to come down.