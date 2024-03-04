'Modi Is Anti-Hindu': BJP Files FIR against Lalu, Tejashwi for 'Derogatory' Remark against PM

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 5 hours ago

Complaint Filed Against Lalu Tejashwi For Making Indecent Remarks On The Prime Minister Modi.

BJP Yuva Morcha has registered a case alleging two leaders hurt 135 crore people's sentiments in the country. During the Jan Vishwas rally, Lalu Yadav said that Narendra Modi, who did not even perform Trayodashi rituals after his mother's demise, has gone against the Hindu values.

Patna: The BJP filed an FIR against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav for making 'derogatory' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Patna Gandhi Maidan police station on Sunday.

BJP's youth state spokesperson, Krishna Singh alias Kallu, complained with a statement saying Lalu Yadav has hurt 135 crore people's sentiments in the country.

A complaint has also been filed against Tejashwi Yadav for allegedly making indecent remarks against the people of the upper caste community.

In both cases, Gandhi Maidan police station has accepted the complaint, and its President Sitaram Kumar has said that "a complaint has been lodged in the police station, which is being investigated."

Meanwhile, during the ongoing Jan Vishwas rally, Lalu Yadav said that Narendra Modi is going against Hindu values as he did not even perform Trayodashi rituals after his mother's demise.

Krishna Singh Kallu, the State Spokesperson, BJP Yuva Morcha, said, "Making indecent comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in RJD's Jan Vishwas rally, such as Narendra Modi is not a Hindu, Modi ji not getting his hair shaved or beard shaved after his mother's death, these are indecent comments. And by commenting on the establishment of Ram Temple, Lalu Yadav has hurt the faith of 135 crore people in the country."

TAGGED:

Patna Gandhi Maidan police stationComplaint Against Lalu TejashwiRJD chief Lalu Prasad YadavTejashwi YadavKrishna Singh alias Kallu

