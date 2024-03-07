Modi's Kashmir Visit Fails to Evoke Interest despite Hype; Exams postponed

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Srinagar after the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir failed to elicit interest as it was projected in the state.

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, tweeted, "Government employees are being herded at 5 am in sub-zero temperatures into vehicles at Budgam bus stand, ferrying them to the PM’s rally. Disheartening to see employees being forcibly mobilized to paint a pretty picture that all is well post-2019."

Mehbooba further criticised the government's approach, stating, "Stands contrary to earlier visits by previous PMs like Vajpayee ji & Dr. Manmohan Singh ji at the peak of insurgency. But this time Kashmiris know that everything spoken at Bakshi Stadium will be to showcase the so-called benefits of illegal abrogation of Article 370."

On Wednesday, Omar Abdullah, the Vice President of the National Conference (NC) and another former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, echoed Mehbooba's sentiments. Omar accused the J&K Government of employing coercive measures to ensure a large turnout for the rally, stating, "Employees, men and women both, in their 1000s are being asked to assemble between 4:30 AM & 5:30 AM in the freezing temperatures to be bused to the venue."

Omar revealed details of the alleged mobilisation efforts, saying, "Employees who don’t show up are being threatened with disciplinary action by their Department heads. Private schools like DPS have had their buses commandeered to transport all these employees to the venue."

Both Mehbooba and Abdullah insinuated that the participation in the rally is not optional but compulsory, criticising the government's methods to ensure a significant audience for the Prime Minister's address. They argued that the rally is primarily meant to garner support among the BJP's core constituency in the rest of India for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Before Modi's arrival, senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed Jammu and Kashmir from a 'terrorism capital' to the 'tourism capital' of India. He was in Srinagar to oversee preparations for PM Modi's public rally at Bakshi Stadium. He also said there is all-round development in Jammu and Kashmir now.

University exams postponed

The University of Kashmir and Central University of Kashmir Wednesday postponed all exams that were scheduled to he held on March-07. Assistant Controller of examinations of KU said that all the examinations of the university, which were scheduled for Thursday, had been postponed.

Varsities' authorities said that the fresh dates will be announced soon. Meanwhile, CUK in a communique said, “The examinations scheduled for March-07-2024 postponed. The date for the examinations shall be notified separately.”

Here's all you need to know about PM Modi's Kashmir visit:

Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar is draped with the national tricolour ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit for the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' event.

Srinagar Police has clamped a temporary ban on the flying of drones and quadcopters in the city, which has fortified as temporary 'Red Zone'. Authorities, who banned all unauthorised drone operations in the city, said offenders will be penalised according to relevant provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021.

Drones and CCTV cameras are installed for surveillance while hawk-eye patrolling by the security forces has been heightened in a two-kilometre radius around the venue.

All schools along the route of the Prime Minister's passage have been closed. Besides, board examinations scheduled for Thursday are postponed.

Marine commandos have been deployed in Jhelum River and Dal Lake to prevent the use of these water bodies for any subversive activities.

According to local BJP leaders, around one lakh people are expected to attend PM Modi's first rally in the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Another highlight is a song praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a young singer from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, Imran Aziz. The three-minute song, "Modi aayenge Modi aayenge, Kamal khilayenge, jhanda leharayenge" (Modi will arrive, the lotus will bloom and he (Modi) will hoist the flag)".