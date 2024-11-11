ETV Bharat / state

Modi Holds Rallies, Roadshow In Jharkhand; Thanks People

Those who couldn't attend the rallies were having a glimpse of the event from the rooftops and balconies, waving BJP flags to Modi.

PM Modi waves to supporters at a roadshow in Ranchi
PM Modi waves to supporters at a roadshow in Ranchi (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed in Jharkhand on Sunday to address two rallies and a roadshow for the assembly polls, thanked the people of Ranchi. He posted the message on social media.

Modi first reached Chandankyari in Bokaro, where he addressed a grand rally, attended by the NDA candidates from 10 assembly constituencies. In Gumla, he sought votes for NDA candidates. Following the rallies, he participated in a roadshow in Ranchi where a large crowd welcomed him. The rally reverberated with the slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". A sizeable number of women also participated in the event and were eager to see Modi.

Those who couldn't attend the rallies were having a glimpse of the event from the rooftops and balconies, waving BJP flags to Modi as a gesture of congratulation.

He took to X to express his gratitude, "The enthusiasm and excitement of the people who showed up at the roadshow in Ranchi has filled us with new energy! I express my heartfelt gratitude for the immense love and blessings I have received from my family members here. Especially the mothers, sisters and young companions who came to the road show, the way the people here have participated with full enthusiasm and joy, is overwhelming. This has made it clear that our efforts to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people here have their full support".

Alleging that the Congress-JMM coalition wanted to divide OBCs by pitting sub-castes against each other, Modi on Sunday told an election rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro 'ek rahoge toh safe rahoge' (be united to be safe). He claimed that till there was no unity between OBCs, tribals and Dalits, the Congress kept forming governments at the Centre.

"Beware of Congress-JMM's evil designs and conspiracies. They can go to any extent to snatch power. Congress has been an opponent of SC, ST, and OBC unity since Independence. Till there was no unity, Congress kept forming governments at the Centre and looted the nation," he said.

"More than 125 sub-castes are considered OBCs in the Chotanagpur region. Congress-JMM wants to break the OBC unity by pitting sub-castes against each other. I warn you 'ek rahoge toh safe rahoge'," he added. The PM also attacked the Congress and its allies for seeking the reinstation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

