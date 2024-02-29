Modi Hailed Jayalalithaa for Votes in His TN Speeches, Says DMK

Chennai: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday mounted a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for targeting it during his two-day visit of the state and alleged he invoked the late J Jayalalithaa for votes.

In a hard-hitting statement, DMK Treasurer and the party's Parliamentary Party Leader TR Baalu also posed a number of questions to the PM, including on Tamil Nadu's demand for a flood relief package.

In his public meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday in Tamil Nadu, Modi had slammed the DMK over a number of issues, including non-cooperation on Central schemes, and had been effusive in his praise for the AIADMK stalwarts, the late Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

Baalu, a Lok Sabha member, sought to remind Modi that Jayalalithaa had 'toppled' the BJP government in the past (headed by the late AB Vajpayee). She was "convicted twice" for corruption and handed prison terms, he said.

Modi himself had been critical of the AIADMK government during the 2016 Assembly polls and slammed it over corruption "but has now made a somersault." She had challenged him on development during the 2014 LS polls with her famous "Modi or Lady" comment, he recalled.

"What to say about that Modi today praising (her)? Modi is attempting to get votes by invoking Jayalalithaa." Baalu alleged. Modi's strident criticism of the DMK stemmed from the fact that the party president and chief minister M K Stalin played a vital role in the creation of the opposition INDIA bloc, Baalu further said.

He also questioned what Modi had achieved in the 10 years of his rule and sought to remind him that the state has not received the Rs 37,000 crore flood relief package it requested after the devastating rains in Chennai, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, where the PM attended a slew of events today, in December last.

Baalu also countered Modi for asking what the DMK did while being part of the UPA regime at the Centre, and listed out a number of initiatives, including ensuring classical language status for Tamil, the National Siddha Institute near here and others.

"DMK brought projects not just to Tamil Nadu but for the entire country," the former union minister said. He sought to know what the BJP had done for TN. "Rather than talking about India's development, he keeps criticising INDIA bloc constituents and their leaders," he added.

On Modi's contention that the DMK did not allow media in the state to highlight his achievements, Baalu quipped Modi was dominating the media space. Further, he accused Modi of targeting the DMK for alleged non-cooperation in Central schemes since it was 'exposing' the Centre for not granting GST funds and flood relief.