Modi Govt Gave Free Hand To Armed Forces, Worsened Pak's Condition: Yadav

MP CM Mohan Yadav said the Modi government prepared well ahead to deal with the nefarious intentions of the country's enemies.

Modi Govt Gave Free Hand To Armed Forces, Worsened Pak's Condition: Yadav
File photo of Mohan Yadav (IANS)
PTI

Published : May 11, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for Operation Sindoor and said the government has made things worse for Pakistan by giving the Indian Armed Forces a free hand to destroy terrorist bases.

Addressing a job fair in Indore, Yadav said the Modi government prepared well ahead to deal with the nefarious intentions of the country's enemies.

"When the government led by PM Modi was formed, many asked why a huge amount was being spent on the Rafale deal. We saw that when India's enemy was standing at the border, our armed forces equipped with Rafale aircraft and modern military technology destroyed the terrorist bases and settled old dues," he said.

The chief minister said that the Modi government made things worse for Pakistan by giving the armed forces a free hand to destroy terrorist bases.

"This is India of changing times. The world is looking at India with surprise. There was a time when enemies beheaded our soldiers, and the then government could do nothing. Under the present government's rule, the enemy can't even imagine such audacity,'' he said.

Yadav said the Modi government has kept the country safe by making quick decisions. ''Prime Minister Modi has increased respect for the country by showing India's military capability to the world. He has already said that we do not provoke anyone, but if someone provokes us, we do not spare him either,'' he said.

He said the whole country is united in this hour of crisis, and the state government has made tight security arrangements. He further said that the state government is promoting self-employment and providing jobs through various programmes.

''We have said that we will give one lakh new government jobs, but the state's population is nine crore, and the total number of government posts is less than 10 lakh. In such a situation, we are giving special incentives to employment-based industries," he said.

